[Woman sitting with foot in water next to bar of soap impressed with "Palmolive"]
Giveaway poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653973/giveaway-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Three men in discussion by Ernest Barrias
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14260254/three-men-discussion-ernest-barriasFree Image from public domain license
Elegant poster mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21288908/elegant-poster-mockup-customizable-designView license
[Woman sitting on giant H]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688249/woman-sitting-giantFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
[Woman sitting in window smoking]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689632/woman-sitting-window-smokingFree Image from public domain license
Japan travel editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723439/japan-travel-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
[Woman waving a Princeton flag sitting on a giant P]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687990/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Japanese onsen editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722926/japanese-onsen-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Lalla rookh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688504/lalla-rookhFree Image from public domain license
Strong woman poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408436/strong-woman-poster-templateView license
Thomson's glove-fitting corsets
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690559/thomsons-glove-fitting-corsetsFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Russian belle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688729/russian-belleFree Image from public domain license
Women's history month poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487440/womens-history-month-poster-templateView license
[Shankland's American fashions, 1849]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690614/shanklands-american-fashions-1849Free Image from public domain license
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719914/strong-girls-united-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Katsushika Hokusai's a traveler, seated, wearing a robe, boots, and rounded-top conical hat, smoking a long pipe; a small…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649991/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Women of power poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720213/women-power-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
["In May" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a young child picking flowers in a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690748/image-prang-co-mother-baby-girl-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Women's history month poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408438/womens-history-month-poster-templateView license
Pall mall magazine, February number.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906322/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
Summer sale music poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12692065/summer-sale-music-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"Mother's bread" pure as mother made it. Made by J.A. Dahn & Son, 15, 17, 19, North Oxford St., Brooklyn, Gray Lith. Co.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689329/image-vintage-kitchen-advertisement-posterFree Image from public domain license
Beauty tips poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12692132/beauty-tips-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A woman is standing next to a bowl of soapy water, a basket of clothes and a packet of washing powder are nearby;…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951263/image-cartoon-person-newspaperFree Image from public domain license
Equality for women poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720264/equality-for-women-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Cycles Clément, Paris; Pneu Dunlop / / PAL.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686790/cycles-clement-paris-pneu-dunlop-palFree Image from public domain license
Women's fragrance editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722091/womens-fragrance-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
[Woman, possibly a courtesan, sitting next to a flowerpot, facing left with head turned to the right, wearing kimono with…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636994/image-plants-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779270/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Zuleik, "The bride of Abeydos"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690570/zuleik-the-bride-abeydosFree Image from public domain license
Women's perfume editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721105/womens-perfume-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
[Woman in turban looking upward]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689869/woman-turban-looking-upwardFree Image from public domain license
Geisha illustration editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721294/geisha-illustration-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Automobility
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688373/automobilityFree Image from public domain license
Clean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21002217/clean-sooth-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"Kate"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687988/kateFree Image from public domain license
Glam up poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922743/glam-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Brunette beauty
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689152/brunette-beautyFree Image from public domain license