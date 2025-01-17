rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
[Napoleon at the battle of the pyramids, July 21, 1798] / peint par Gros ; gravé par Vallot.
Save
Edit Image
napoleonegypt artegyptvintage posternapoleon battleegypt illustrationfrance napoleonnapoleon egypt
France national day poster template
France national day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777189/france-national-day-poster-templateView license
David playing his harp for a distraught Saul. Steel engraving by P. Vallot after A. Gros.
David playing his harp for a distraught Saul. Steel engraving by P. Vallot after A. Gros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14017972/image-person-art-clothingFree Image from public domain license
Bonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
Bonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050231/bonaparte-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView license
General Jean-Baptiste Kléber (Sketch for "The Battle of the Pyramids") by Antoine Jean Gros
General Jean-Baptiste Kléber (Sketch for "The Battle of the Pyramids") by Antoine Jean Gros
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691879/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Fight for justice poster template
Fight for justice poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777225/fight-for-justice-poster-templateView license
Egyptian Family (Sketch for "The Battle of the Pyramids") by Antoine Jean Gros
Egyptian Family (Sketch for "The Battle of the Pyramids") by Antoine Jean Gros
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691869/egyptian-family-sketch-for-the-battle-the-pyramids-antoine-jean-grosFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy poster template, customizable design & text
Horse riding academy poster template, customizable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView license
Battle of the Pyramids, July 21, 1798
Battle of the Pyramids, July 21, 1798
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8100835/battle-the-pyramids-july-21-1798Free Image from public domain license
Museum poster template, editable text and design
Museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794814/museum-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Napoleon visiting the plague-stricken at Jaffa. Aquatint by G.A. Lehmann after Baron Gros.
Napoleon visiting the plague-stricken at Jaffa. Aquatint by G.A. Lehmann after Baron Gros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14015569/image-person-art-hospitalsFree Image from public domain license
Lead with expertise poster template, editable text and design
Lead with expertise poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724846/lead-with-expertise-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Emperor Napoleon congratulating Baron Larrey in 1813. Engraving after Steuben.
Emperor Napoleon congratulating Baron Larrey in 1813. Engraving after Steuben.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14001567/emperor-napoleon-congratulating-baron-larrey-1813-engraving-after-steubenFree Image from public domain license
Company vision & mission poster template, editable text and design
Company vision & mission poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724994/company-vision-mission-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Reproduction of Napoleon on the Battlefield of Eylau by Antoine-Jean Gros]
[Reproduction of Napoleon on the Battlefield of Eylau by Antoine-Jean Gros]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12852084/reproduction-napoleon-the-battlefield-eylau-antoine-jean-grosFree Image from public domain license
Company vision & mission poster template, customizable design & text
Company vision & mission poster template, customizable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240849/company-vision-mission-poster-template-customizable-design-textView license
Napoleon Bonaparte visiting plague-stricken soldiers at Jaffa in 1799. Wood engraving by J. Quartley after A.J. Gros, 1804.
Napoleon Bonaparte visiting plague-stricken soldiers at Jaffa in 1799. Wood engraving by J. Quartley after A.J. Gros, 1804.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14012222/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition
Ancient art exhibition
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710981/ancient-art-exhibitionView license
Mounted Mameluke Chieftain Calling for Aid by Baron Antoine Jean Gros
Mounted Mameluke Chieftain Calling for Aid by Baron Antoine Jean Gros
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8970730/mounted-mameluke-chieftain-calling-for-aid-baron-antoine-jean-grosFree Image from public domain license
D-Day poster template
D-Day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638586/d-day-poster-templateView license
Napoleon Bonaparte visiting plague-stricken soldiers at Jaffa in 1799. Engraving by F. Pigeot after A.J. Gros, 1804.
Napoleon Bonaparte visiting plague-stricken soldiers at Jaffa in 1799. Engraving by F. Pigeot after A.J. Gros, 1804.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14010332/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView license
The battle of Malate, Philippines night of July 31st 1898
The battle of Malate, Philippines night of July 31st 1898
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690101/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Historical editable Facebook post template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
Historical editable Facebook post template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050404/historical-editable-facebook-post-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView license
Papiers monnoies et autres de la Republique Française / gravé par I. Hunin à Malines.
Papiers monnoies et autres de la Republique Française / gravé par I. Hunin à Malines.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690772/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
D-Day & Normandy battle poster template
D-Day & Normandy battle poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640664/d-day-normandy-battle-poster-templateView license
Napoleon Bonaparte visiting plague-stricken soldiers at Jaffa in 1799. Engraving by F. Pigeot after A.J. Gros, 1804.
Napoleon Bonaparte visiting plague-stricken soldiers at Jaffa in 1799. Engraving by F. Pigeot after A.J. Gros, 1804.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14006607/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Film frame mockup, Napoleon Crossing the Alps. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame mockup, Napoleon Crossing the Alps. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9168421/film-frame-mockup-napoleon-crossing-the-alps-remixed-rawpixelView license
Battle of Atlanta--Death of Gen. James B. McPherson--July 22d 1864--Army of the Tennessee engaged, Kurz & Allison.
Battle of Atlanta--Death of Gen. James B. McPherson--July 22d 1864--Army of the Tennessee engaged, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690702/image-atlanta-tennessee-battleFree Image from public domain license
Napoleon illustration editable design, community remix
Napoleon illustration editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858368/napoleon-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView license
The death of Napoleon Bonaparte at St Helena in 1821. Lithograph after Baron Steuben.
The death of Napoleon Bonaparte at St Helena in 1821. Lithograph after Baron Steuben.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13991441/image-wallpaper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary poster template
D-Day anniversary poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640638/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView license
Napoleon Bonaparte visiting plague-stricken soldiers at Jaffa. Etching by W. Angus, 1805, after A.J. Gros, 1804.
Napoleon Bonaparte visiting plague-stricken soldiers at Jaffa. Etching by W. Angus, 1805, after A.J. Gros, 1804.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13997936/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Achieve success Instagram post template
Achieve success Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206694/achieve-success-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of a Woman
Portrait of a Woman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8104204/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain license
Museum Instagram post template, editable design and text
Museum Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9502518/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Battle of Ratisbon: Napoleon, shot in the ankle, mounts his horse to join battle before the dressing of the wound is…
Battle of Ratisbon: Napoleon, shot in the ankle, mounts his horse to join battle before the dressing of the wound is…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13964582/image-horse-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Plan for success Instagram post template
Plan for success Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267320/plan-for-success-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of a Man
Portrait of a Man
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8104239/portrait-manFree Image from public domain license
Napoleon Crossing the Alps by Jacques-Louis David in film frame. Remixed by rawpixel.
Napoleon Crossing the Alps by Jacques-Louis David in film frame. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191466/png-artwork-remix-collage-elementView license
A decrepit Louis-Philippe is made ready for an enema by François Guizot; symbolising Guizot's domination of the French…
A decrepit Louis-Philippe is made ready for an enema by François Guizot; symbolising Guizot's domination of the French…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13999568/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license