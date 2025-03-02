Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage illustration public domainstill lifevintage photostill life illustration public domainartvintagepublic domainillustration[Still life]View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 972 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9559 x 7741 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFamous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseImperial fruit desserthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690865/imperial-fruit-dessertFree Image from public domain licenseVase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345735/vase-fruit-still-life-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAmerican autumn fruithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690566/american-autumn-fruitFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseAmerican fruithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690509/american-fruitFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080564/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license[Still life with grapes & peaches]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688655/still-life-with-grapes-peachesFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080608/png-1800s-antique-applesView license[Still life with fish], c1874.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690311/still-life-with-fish-c1874Free Image from public domain licenseFruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073137/png-1800s-antique-applesView license[Still life with various fruits]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688435/still-life-with-various-fruitsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage beige computer wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080567/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView license[Fruit, cheese, and glass of lemonade on a table]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690824/fruit-cheese-and-glass-lemonade-tableFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border blue background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080611/png-1800s-antique-applesView license[Still life with violin]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688760/still-life-with-violinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073018/vintage-fruit-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStrawberries and baskethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687944/strawberries-and-basketFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080565/vintage-flower-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView license"The plunge for life"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688221/the-plunge-for-lifeFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037876/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe life of Christ illustrated, c1863 Jauary 12.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689982/the-life-christ-illustrated-c1863-jauary-12Free Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067818/famous-flower-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGlastenbury underwear...the span of life...https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690062/glastenbury-underwearthe-span-lifeFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseAmerican winter lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688357/american-winter-lifeFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCountry lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688295/country-lifeFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058944/famous-flower-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA life saverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689210/life-saverFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border blue mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080610/png-1800s-android-wallpaper-antiqueView licenseLife on the ocean wavehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688663/life-the-ocean-waveFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border yellow mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073086/png-1800s-android-wallpaper-antiqueView licenseHunt's remedy, the life saving medicine, never known to fallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689361/image-medicine-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059856/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLife at Joliet prisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689684/life-joliet-prisonFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059578/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLeap for life / Oliver Kemp.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690148/leap-for-life-oliver-kempFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059854/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLife in Philadelphia. Grand celebration ob de bobalition ob african slaberyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690061/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license