Bobolink or Rice-bird. Dolichonyx oryzivora. 1. Male in summer. 2. Male in winter. 3. Female, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Red-winged blackbird. Agelaius phœniceus vieill. 1. Male. 2. Female, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
1. Snow bird. Junco hyemalis. 2. & 3. Snow buniting. Plectrophanes nivalis. 2. Summer dress. 3. Winter dress, L. Prang &…
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Rose breasted grosbeak. Goniaphea ludoviciana. 1. Male. 2. Female, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Scarlet tanager. (1. Male; 2. Female), L. Prang & Co., publisher
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
1. & 2. Chestnut-sided warbler. (1. Male, 2. Female). 3. Yellow warbler, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Bird flu Instagram post template, editable text
Quail or Bob-White. Ortyx virginianus bon. 1. Male. 2. Female, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and design
1. & 2. Red-headed woodpecker. 1. Adult. 2. Young. 3. Downy woodpecker (male), L. Prang & Co., publisher
Planet poster template
Yellow-billed cuckoo, L. Prang & Co., publisher
History of life poster template
1. Night hawk. 2. Whip-poor-will, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Thanksgiving recipe Instagram post template, editable text
1. Wilson's snipe. Gallinago wilsoni bon. 2. American woodcock. Philohela minor gray, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Robin. Turdus migratorius. 1. Adult. 2. Young, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sea lion. Eumetopias stelleri. Male, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Bird facts poster template
Common harbor seal - Phoca vitulina linn, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Common skunk - Mephitis mephitica / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Let it snow editable greeting card template
Kearsarce and Alabama / J.O. Davidson., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Pool party poster template
Great horned owl. Bubo virginianus bon, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Peace bird poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Moose. European elk. Alces malchis, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Asiatic elephant - Elephas indicus cuv / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Beauty essentials poster template, editable text and design
Domestic sheep, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Vintage exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Wild turkey, L. Prang & Co., publisher
