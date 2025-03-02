Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagebobolinkl. prangpublic domain posterswinter bird illustrationwinter birdslithographbobolink public domainvintage posterBobolink or Rice-bird. Dolichonyx oryzivora. 1. Male in summer. 2. Male in winter. 3. Female, L. Prang & Co., publisherView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 946 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4634 x 5877 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLittle pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796647/little-pigs-animal-badge-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRed-winged blackbird. Agelaius phœniceus vieill. 1. Male. 2. Female, L. 