Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagegettysburg addressgettysburglincolncemeteryvintage lithographs public domainlithographvintage posterartLincoln's address at the dedication of the Gettysburg National Cemetery, November 19, 1863View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 996 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9729 x 8073 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseProcession of Troops and Civilians on Way to Dedication of Soldiers' National Cemetery, Gettysburg, Pennsylvaniahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7987840/photo-image-horse-animal-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseLincoln's Address, delivered at Gettysburg, PA. Nov. 19, 1863https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908070/image-texture-paper-artsFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licenseHon. Abraham Lincoln,https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689800/hon-abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseSoldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView licenseLincoln and Hamlin, Howard, H. C., [Philadephia? : H.C. Howard], 1860.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689081/lincoln-and-hamlin-howard-c-philadephia-hc-howard-1860Free Image from public domain licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView licenseAbraham Lincoln's return home after his successful campaign for the Presidency of the United States, in October, 1860, Omaha…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686793/image-abraham-lincoln-illustration-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseAbraham Lincoln, sixteenth president of the United States - born Feby. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865, [New York] :…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688570/image-vintage-poster-lithographs-public-domain-illustrationFree Image from public domain licensePink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView licenseAbraham Lincoln, the martyr president, H.H. Lloyd & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686760/abraham-lincoln-the-martyr-president-hh-lloyd-coFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032387/blooming-beauty-poster-templateView licenseAbraham Lincoln, sixteenth president of the United States - born Feby. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688827/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView licenseHon. Abraham Lincoln, Republican candidate for the presidency, 1860 / Grozelier ; painted by Hicks ; lith. by L. Grozelier…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691110/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView licenseLincoln. A pattern for pen wiper / E.B. & E.C. Kellogg, 245 Main St. Hartford, Ct ; F.P. Whiting, 87 Fulton St. New York.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690611/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757385/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseAbraham Lincolnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690172/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseCoconut recipe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952759/coconut-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAbraham Lincolnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690027/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseVintage music store poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790577/vintage-music-store-poster-templateView licenseMathew Brady at Gettysburghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849799/mathew-brady-gettysburgFree Image from public domain licenseCoconut market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946587/coconut-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Abraham Lincoln]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689355/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseDepression quote editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Odilon Redonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22101358/image-flower-face-artView licenseAbraham Lincoln with malice toward none with charity for allhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689962/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePeace bird poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713488/png-1968-animal-artView license[Augustus St-Gaudens sculpture of Lincoln]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688280/augustus-st-gaudens-sculpture-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseDonation poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686574/png-animals-art-bearView license[Abraham Lincoln]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688678/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife support poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827474/wildlife-support-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAbraham Lincolnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688040/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license[Abraham Lincoln]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688160/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseVintage sunset poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704342/vintage-sunset-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBattle of Lookout Mountain--November 24' 1863 - 4' & 14' Corps, Army of the Cumberland & Geary's Div. o. 12' Corps, & 11' &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690696/image-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-poster-tennesseeFree Image from public domain license