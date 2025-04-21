rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Lincoln's address at the dedication of the Gettysburg National Cemetery, November 19, 1863
Save
Edit Image
gettysburg addressgettysburglincolncemeteryvintage lithographs public domainlithographvintage posterart
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Procession of Troops and Civilians on Way to Dedication of Soldiers' National Cemetery, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania
Procession of Troops and Civilians on Way to Dedication of Soldiers' National Cemetery, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7987840/photo-image-horse-animal-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Lincoln's Address, delivered at Gettysburg, PA. Nov. 19, 1863
Lincoln's Address, delivered at Gettysburg, PA. Nov. 19, 1863
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908070/image-texture-paper-artsFree Image from public domain license
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView license
Hon. Abraham Lincoln,
Hon. Abraham Lincoln,
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689800/hon-abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain license
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView license
Lincoln and Hamlin, Howard, H. C., [Philadephia? : H.C. Howard], 1860.
Lincoln and Hamlin, Howard, H. C., [Philadephia? : H.C. Howard], 1860.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689081/lincoln-and-hamlin-howard-c-philadephia-hc-howard-1860Free Image from public domain license
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView license
Abraham Lincoln's return home after his successful campaign for the Presidency of the United States, in October, 1860, Omaha…
Abraham Lincoln's return home after his successful campaign for the Presidency of the United States, in October, 1860, Omaha…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686793/image-abraham-lincoln-illustration-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
Abraham Lincoln, sixteenth president of the United States - born Feby. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865, [New York] :…
Abraham Lincoln, sixteenth president of the United States - born Feby. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865, [New York] :…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688570/image-vintage-poster-lithographs-public-domain-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView license
Abraham Lincoln, the martyr president, H.H. Lloyd & Co.
Abraham Lincoln, the martyr president, H.H. Lloyd & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686760/abraham-lincoln-the-martyr-president-hh-lloyd-coFree Image from public domain license
Blooming beauty poster template
Blooming beauty poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032387/blooming-beauty-poster-templateView license
Abraham Lincoln, sixteenth president of the United States - born Feby. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865
Abraham Lincoln, sixteenth president of the United States - born Feby. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688827/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen poster template
Jesus is risen poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView license
Hon. Abraham Lincoln, Republican candidate for the presidency, 1860 / Grozelier ; painted by Hicks ; lith. by L. Grozelier…
Hon. Abraham Lincoln, Republican candidate for the presidency, 1860 / Grozelier ; painted by Hicks ; lith. by L. Grozelier…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691110/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license
Lincoln. A pattern for pen wiper / E.B. & E.C. Kellogg, 245 Main St. Hartford, Ct ; F.P. Whiting, 87 Fulton St. New York.
Lincoln. A pattern for pen wiper / E.B. & E.C. Kellogg, 245 Main St. Hartford, Ct ; F.P. Whiting, 87 Fulton St. New York.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690611/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Watermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757385/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Abraham Lincoln
Abraham Lincoln
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690172/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain license
Coconut recipe poster template, editable text and design
Coconut recipe poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952759/coconut-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Abraham Lincoln
Abraham Lincoln
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690027/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music store poster template
Vintage music store poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790577/vintage-music-store-poster-templateView license
Mathew Brady at Gettysburg
Mathew Brady at Gettysburg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849799/mathew-brady-gettysburgFree Image from public domain license
Coconut market poster template, editable text and design
Coconut market poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946587/coconut-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Abraham Lincoln]
[Abraham Lincoln]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689355/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain license
Depression quote editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Odilon Redon
Depression quote editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Odilon Redon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22101358/image-flower-face-artView license
Abraham Lincoln with malice toward none with charity for all
Abraham Lincoln with malice toward none with charity for all
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689962/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Peace bird poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Peace bird poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713488/png-1968-animal-artView license
[Augustus St-Gaudens sculpture of Lincoln]
[Augustus St-Gaudens sculpture of Lincoln]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688280/augustus-st-gaudens-sculpture-lincolnFree Image from public domain license
Donation poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Donation poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686574/png-animals-art-bearView license
[Abraham Lincoln]
[Abraham Lincoln]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688678/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain license
Wildlife support poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wildlife support poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827474/wildlife-support-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Abraham Lincoln
Abraham Lincoln
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688040/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
[Abraham Lincoln]
[Abraham Lincoln]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688160/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain license
Vintage sunset poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage sunset poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704342/vintage-sunset-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Battle of Lookout Mountain--November 24' 1863 - 4' & 14' Corps, Army of the Cumberland & Geary's Div. o. 12' Corps, & 11' &…
Battle of Lookout Mountain--November 24' 1863 - 4' & 14' Corps, Army of the Cumberland & Geary's Div. o. 12' Corps, & 11' &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690696/image-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-poster-tennesseeFree Image from public domain license