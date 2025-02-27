rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Washington as a freemason Commander of the American Army, 1775, President of the United States, 1789, Initiated, November…
Save
Edit Image
freemasonposter artlodgevintage posterfreemasons public domainunited states presidentspublic domain posterswashington
Washington, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Washington, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726244/png-america-american-architectureView license
Wm. H. Crane in a new comedy, Worth a million by Eugene W. Presbrey.
Wm. H. Crane in a new comedy, Worth a million by Eugene W. Presbrey.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649768/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Special president day Instagram post template, editable text
Special president day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964709/special-president-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Thatcher, Primrose & West's Minstrels
Thatcher, Primrose & West's Minstrels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649277/thatcher-primrose-wests-minstrelsFree Image from public domain license
Art Facebook post template with original photography portrait of Oscar Wilde, editable text and design
Art Facebook post template with original photography portrait of Oscar Wilde, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23145309/image-aesthetic-book-personView license
Robert B. Mantell as Monbars
Robert B. Mantell as Monbars
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649769/robert-mantell-monbarsFree Image from public domain license
President George Washington funky png element group, editable design
President George Washington funky png element group, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240341/president-george-washington-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView license
Charles Frohman's new comedy, Oh, Susannah!
Charles Frohman's new comedy, Oh, Susannah!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649045/charles-frohmans-new-comedy-oh-susannahFree Image from public domain license
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254196/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView license
A mile a minute
A mile a minute
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649128/mile-minuteFree Image from public domain license
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254200/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView license
Heart of the Klondike written by Scott Marble.
Heart of the Klondike written by Scott Marble.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649055/heart-the-klondike-written-scott-marbleFree Image from public domain license
The First Leader blog banner template with portrait of George Washington, original art illustration by Gilbert Stuart…
The First Leader blog banner template with portrait of George Washington, original art illustration by Gilbert Stuart…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23119299/png-face-personView license
Jacob Litt's production of Caleb West a dramatization of F. Hopkinson Smith's beautiful story of New England sea-folk by…
Jacob Litt's production of Caleb West a dramatization of F. Hopkinson Smith's beautiful story of New England sea-folk by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649168/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916775/presidents-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Charles Frohman's new comedy, Oh, Susannah!
Charles Frohman's new comedy, Oh, Susannah!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649009/charles-frohmans-new-comedy-oh-susannahFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary festival poster template
D-Day anniversary festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640594/d-day-anniversary-festival-poster-templateView license
Charles Frohman's new comedy, Oh, Susannah!
Charles Frohman's new comedy, Oh, Susannah!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649093/charles-frohmans-new-comedy-oh-susannahFree Image from public domain license
Veterans day, USA poster template
Veterans day, USA poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640634/veterans-day-usa-poster-templateView license
Primrose & Dockstader's Huge Minstrel Company
Primrose & Dockstader's Huge Minstrel Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649135/primrose-dockstaders-huge-minstrel-companyFree Image from public domain license
Independence Day Instagram post template, editable text
Independence Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036925/independence-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Imre Kiralfy's realistic production of ancient and modern Venice at Olympia
Imre Kiralfy's realistic production of ancient and modern Venice at Olympia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649037/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Special president day Instagram post template
Special president day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735555/special-president-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Imre Kiralfy's gorgeous production of Venice, the bride of the sea at Olympia
Imre Kiralfy's gorgeous production of Venice, the bride of the sea at Olympia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649051/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
Koster & Bial's Music Hall W. 34th St. near Broadway.
Koster & Bial's Music Hall W. 34th St. near Broadway.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649936/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
City marathon poster template, editable text and design
City marathon poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11833882/city-marathon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A fool of fortune by Martha Morton : presented by Wm. H. Crane and his admirable company.
A fool of fortune by Martha Morton : presented by Wm. H. Crane and his admirable company.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649737/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Keep running poster template, editable text and design
Keep running poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12029174/keep-running-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mme. Blanche Marchesi presented by H.B. Thearle and J. Saunders Gordon.
Mme. Blanche Marchesi presented by H.B. Thearle and J. Saunders Gordon.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682946/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
E-commerce poster template, editable text and design
E-commerce poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898934/e-commerce-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
General Lew Wallace's Ben-Hur Klaw & Erlanger's stupendous production.
General Lew Wallace's Ben-Hur Klaw & Erlanger's stupendous production.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649230/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
History course Instagram post template, editable text
History course Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616435/history-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ben-Hur Klaw & Erlanger's stupendous production.
Ben-Hur Klaw & Erlanger's stupendous production.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649129/ben-hur-klaw-erlangers-stupendous-productionFree Image from public domain license
Keep running poster template, editable text and design
Keep running poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660695/keep-running-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Julia Arthur in More than queen by Émile Bergerat.
Julia Arthur in More than queen by Émile Bergerat.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649181/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Automobile rental poster template, customizable design & text
Automobile rental poster template, customizable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238440/automobile-rental-poster-template-customizable-design-textView license
Ben-Hur Klaw & Erlanger's stupendous production.
Ben-Hur Klaw & Erlanger's stupendous production.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649043/ben-hur-klaw-erlangers-stupendous-productionFree Image from public domain license
Charity run poster template, editable text and design
Charity run poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11744337/charity-run-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The club's baby by Lawrence Sterner & Edw. G. Knoblaugh.
The club's baby by Lawrence Sterner & Edw. G. Knoblaugh.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649694/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license