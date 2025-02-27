Edit ImageCrop21SaveSaveEdit Imagefreemasonposter artlodgevintage posterfreemasons public domainunited states presidentspublic domain posterswashingtonWashington as a freemason Commander of the American Army, 1775, President of the United States, 1789, Initiated, November 4th 1752, in Fredericksburg, Lodge No. 4, Virginia. Passed, March 3rd 1753 Raised, August 4th 1753 / / lithography by Strobridge & Co. 