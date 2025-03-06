rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The battle of Manila Bay, (delivering the last broadside)
Save
Edit Image
manilavintage postermanila bayartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustration
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Battle of Manila Bay
Battle of Manila Bay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690617/battle-manila-bayFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection poster template, editable text & design
Vintage collection poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494386/vintage-collection-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The great naval battle off Cavite (Manila Bay), fought May 1st, 1898, 5:30 A.M. till 12:50 P.M. (noon), Kurz & Allison.
The great naval battle off Cavite (Manila Bay), fought May 1st, 1898, 5:30 A.M. till 12:50 P.M. (noon), Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691142/image-philippines-art-manilaFree Image from public domain license
Tea party poster template, editable text & design
Tea party poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494380/tea-party-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Battle of Manila
The Battle of Manila
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688920/the-battle-manilaFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote poster template
Inspirational quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446460/inspirational-quote-poster-templateView license
Battle of Manila
Battle of Manila
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688819/battle-manilaFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
The battle of Manila, fought on Sunday morning, May 1st 1898
The battle of Manila, fought on Sunday morning, May 1st 1898
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688428/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Internet server security poster template, editable text and design
Internet server security poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11936392/internet-server-security-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Battle of Paceo. (Manila) Feb'y 4' & 5' 1899, Kurz & Allison.
Battle of Paceo. (Manila) Feb'y 4' & 5' 1899, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688513/battle-paceo-manila-feby-1899-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Internet server security poster template, editable text and design
Internet server security poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513011/internet-server-security-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The battle of Manila, May 1st 1898
The battle of Manila, May 1st 1898
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689459/the-battle-manila-may-1st-1898Free Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Battle of Manila, Muller, Luchsinger & Co., copyright claimant
The Battle of Manila, Muller, Luchsinger & Co., copyright claimant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689542/the-battle-manila-muller-luchsinger-co-copyright-claimantFree Image from public domain license
Golden hour poster template, editable text and design
Golden hour poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927507/golden-hour-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Battle of Manila, Muller, Luchsinger & Co., copyright claimant
The Battle of Manila, Muller, Luchsinger & Co., copyright claimant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686764/the-battle-manila-muller-luchsinger-co-copyright-claimantFree Image from public domain license
Anxiety workshop poster template, editable text and design
Anxiety workshop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679626/anxiety-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Great Naval Battle of Manila Bay - Admiral Dewey's Victory. by Muller Luchsinger and Co
The Great Naval Battle of Manila Bay - Admiral Dewey's Victory. by Muller Luchsinger and Co
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14297297/image-airplane-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Gunpowder for sale here / Oliver J. Stuart, N.Y.
Gunpowder for sale here / Oliver J. Stuart, N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689597/gunpowder-for-sale-here-oliver-stuart-nyFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Battle of the Boyne
The Battle of the Boyne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690284/the-battle-the-boyneFree Image from public domain license
Private tour poster template, editable text and design
Private tour poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893936/private-tour-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Calavera tapatia
Calavera tapatia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689129/calavera-tapatiaFree Image from public domain license
Travel agency poster template, editable text and design
Travel agency poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11631675/travel-agency-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Custer's last charge
Custer's last charge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688238/custers-last-chargeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor botanical illustration set
Editable watercolor botanical illustration set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061389/editable-watercolor-botanical-illustration-setView license
A battle at sea
A battle at sea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688492/battle-seaFree Image from public domain license
Summer trip poster template, editable text and design
Summer trip poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11632026/summer-trip-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Battle of Kenesaw Mountain
Battle of Kenesaw Mountain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690403/battle-kenesaw-mountainFree Image from public domain license
Stress tips poster template, editable text & design
Stress tips poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782569/stress-tips-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Saludo y felicitación al Señor D. Francisco I. Madero al tomar posesión de la presidencia de la República Mexicana
Saludo y felicitación al Señor D. Francisco I. Madero al tomar posesión de la presidencia de la República Mexicana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691090/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection Facebook post template, editable design
Vintage collection Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497877/vintage-collection-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
The last glass
The last glass
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690418/the-last-glassFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection Facebook story template, editable design
Vintage collection Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497873/vintage-collection-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
The Battle of Sanitago
The Battle of Sanitago
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691200/the-battle-sanitagoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor botanical, editable illustration set
Vintage watercolor botanical, editable illustration set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071220/vintage-watercolor-botanical-editable-illustration-setView license
The last mile
The last mile
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688397/the-last-mileFree Image from public domain license