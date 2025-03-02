Edit ImageCrop22SaveSaveEdit Imageguadalupeour ladylithographvintage posterantique photonuestraposternuestra senoraNuestra senora de Guadalupe: our lady of Guadalupe, N. Currier (Firm)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1008 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5760 x 6856 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 5760 x 6856 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBeauty essentials poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721581/beauty-essentials-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOur pasture, N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689171/our-pasture-currier-firmFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494595/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe pointer, N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689168/the-pointer-currier-firmFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032387/blooming-beauty-poster-templateView licenseMy little playfellow, N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690003/little-playfellow-currier-firmFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724158/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAscension of the virgin / Na.Sa. de Transito, N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686794/ascension-the-virgin-nasa-transito-currier-firmFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494602/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseNapoleon Emperor of France, N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690013/napoleon-emperor-france-currier-firmFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome to church poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724138/welcome-church-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA check: "Keep your distance", N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691380/check-keep-your-distance-currier-firmFree Image from public domain licenseBakery house poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568513/bakery-house-poster-templateView licenseThe Crucifixion La Crucificazion = La Crucifixion., N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690375/the-crucifixion-crucificazion-crucifixion-currier-firmFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty essentials Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721592/beauty-essentials-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe nosegay, N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689841/the-nosegay-currier-firmFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty essentials Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509021/beauty-essentials-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe vase of flowers, N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686715/the-vase-flowers-currier-firmFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty essentials blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721587/beauty-essentials-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA strange country: hunting casualties, N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690543/strange-country-hunting-casualties-currier-firmFree Image from public domain licenseHoly mass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578291/holy-mass-poster-templateView licenseU.S. ship of the line Pennsylvania: 140 guns, N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689985/us-ship-the-line-pennsylvania-140-guns-currier-firmFree Image from public domain licenseVintage exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521369/vintage-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe pursuit / painted by A.F. Tait ; L. Maurer, 55 ; lith. of N. Currier, N. York., N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691300/image-vintage-poster-art-antiqueFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday celebration Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14566259/good-friday-celebration-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Boquet, N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688900/the-boquet-currier-firmFree Image from public domain licenseOur human gift poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21288897/our-human-gift-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseJesus nailed to the cross / Jesus posto em cruz, N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686836/jesus-nailed-the-cross-jesus-posto-cruz-currier-firmFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032346/blooming-beauty-facebook-story-templateView licenseJesus is despoiled of his vestments. / Jesus esta despojado de sus vestiduras., N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686681/image-jesus-sus-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseAromatherapy shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695869/aromatherapy-shop-instagram-post-templateView licenseGen. George Washington the father of his country., N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690392/gen-george-washington-the-father-his-country-currier-firmFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016507/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBlack Hawk and Jenny Lind--Union course, L.I. Nov. 17th 1847 / lith & pub. by N. Currier ; R.A. Clark, del., N. Currier…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691363/image-jenny-lind-pub-poster-linie-artFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseVan Amburgh & Cos. triumphal car: passing the Astor House, April 20th. 1846, N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688914/image-vintage-car-posterFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695851/blooming-beauty-instagram-post-templateView licenseU.S. ship of the Line Pennsylvania, 140 guns, N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690015/us-ship-the-line-pennsylvania-140-guns-currier-firmFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032434/blooming-beauty-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe moss rose, N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686705/the-moss-rose-currier-firmFree Image from public domain license