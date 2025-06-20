rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Lion tamer, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Save
Edit Image
lionlion tamervintage posterposterpublic domain artlion illustration public domain imagespublic domain lion tamerart print
Dental clinic poster template, editable text and design
Dental clinic poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614202/dental-clinic-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Male act, no. 107, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Male act, no. 107, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686722/male-act-no-107-gibson-co-cincinnati-ohioFree Image from public domain license
Art is therapy editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau
Art is therapy editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22157779/image-lion-jungle-flowerView license
Sunrise in the Alleghenies, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Sunrise in the Alleghenies, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690019/sunrise-the-alleghenies-gibson-co-cincinnati-ohioFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Banner act, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Banner act, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689061/banner-act-gibson-co-cincinnati-ohioFree Image from public domain license
Art expo poster template
Art expo poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829778/art-expo-poster-templateView license
[The lion queen], Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)
[The lion queen], Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686817/the-lion-queen-gibson-co-cincinnati-ohioFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The lion queen, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)
The lion queen, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688183/the-lion-queen-gibson-co-cincinnati-ohioFree Image from public domain license
Chinese art exhibition poster template
Chinese art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829917/chinese-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
The grand lay-out, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)
The grand lay-out, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690437/the-grand-lay-out-gibson-co-cincinnati-ohioFree Image from public domain license
Egyptian history workshop poster template, editable text and design
Egyptian history workshop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737578/egyptian-history-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The jeweler's card, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)
The jeweler's card, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690068/the-jewelers-card-gibson-co-cincinnati-ohioFree Image from public domain license
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView license
South west view of Fort Negley / Drawn by W.H.H. Fletcher, of the 12th Battery Ind. Vols., Nashville, Tenn., Gibson & Co.…
South west view of Fort Negley / Drawn by W.H.H. Fletcher, of the 12th Battery Ind. Vols., Nashville, Tenn., Gibson & Co.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690113/image-tennessee-public-domain-american-flag-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Lion under the stars poster template, editable design and text
Lion under the stars poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611713/lion-under-the-stars-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Maubikeck, the lion tamer by Seward W. Hopkins. (1890) vintage poster by George Frederick. Original public domain image from…
Maubikeck, the lion tamer by Seward W. Hopkins. (1890) vintage poster by George Frederick. Original public domain image from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631646/image-art-public-domain-blueFree Image from public domain license
Forest frame poster template, editable animal art design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Forest frame poster template, editable animal art design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826207/forest-frame-poster-template-editable-animal-art-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lion tamer Original from the Library of Congress.
Lion tamer Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686707/lion-tamer-original-from-the-library-congressFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Nellie McHenry in A night at the circus by H. Grattan Donnelly.
Nellie McHenry in A night at the circus by H. Grattan Donnelly.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649762/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Buffalo hunt in the wild west, Muller, Luchsinger & Co., copyright claimant
Buffalo hunt in the wild west, Muller, Luchsinger & Co., copyright claimant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689130/buffalo-hunt-the-wild-west-muller-luchsinger-co-copyright-claimantFree Image from public domain license
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Correggio's Magdalena, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Correggio's Magdalena, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690280/correggios-magdalena-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView license
Strawberries / after W.M. Brown.
Strawberries / after W.M. Brown.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687755/strawberries-after-wm-brownFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Dessert no. 3 / C.P. Ream., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Dessert no. 3 / C.P. Ream., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689017/dessert-no-cp-ream-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Thistle, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Thistle, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688596/thistle-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Dr. C.F. Basford's home guard, Middleton, Strobridge & Co., lithographer
Dr. C.F. Basford's home guard, Middleton, Strobridge & Co., lithographer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688421/dr-cf-basfords-home-guard-middleton-strobridge-co-lithographerFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
View of Washington City by E. Sachse & Co. (lithographer)
View of Washington City by E. Sachse & Co. (lithographer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689593/view-washington-city-sachse-co-lithographerFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale poster template, editable text and design
Spring sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526450/spring-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"Good luck"
"Good luck"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690786/good-luckFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Flowers of memory / E. Remington., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Flowers of memory / E. Remington., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688824/flowers-memory-remington-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license