Desperate encounter between the Ericsson battery "Monitor" 2 guns, and the "Merrimac" 12 guns
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
The Monitor and Merrimac
Wild west editable poster template, retro cowboy design
The first encounter of Iron-Clads. Terrific engagement between the "Monitor" and "Merrimac" ... March 9th 1862
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Terrific combat between the "Monitor" 2 guns & "Merrimac" 10 guns The first fight between iron clad ships of war, in Hampton…
Stop gun violence poster template, editable text and design
Destruction of the rebel monster "Merrimac" off Craney Island May 11th 1862, Currier & Ives.
End the cycle poster template, editable text and design
Terrific Combat Between the "Monitor" 2 Guns & "Merrimac" 11 Guns – In Hampton Roads March 9th, 1862 – In which the little…
Enough poster template, editable text and design
"A desperate finish", Currier & Ives.
Gun control poster template
Battle of the Wilderness--Desperate fight on the Orange C.H. Plank Road, near Todd's Tavern, May 6th, 1864, Kurz & Allison.
Carnival party poster template, editable text and design
Harper's Weekly, a pictorial history of the war
No more guns, woman protesting collage art, editable design
St George Staten Island 20 minutes from the Battery
End gun violence poster template, editable text and design
Battle between the Monitor and Merrimac, Smithsonian National Museum of African Art
No more guns, woman protesting collage art, editable design
[Diagrammatic designs for gun carriage] / Sc., T&W Schleuer.
No more guns, woman protesting collage art, editable design
U.S. ship of the Line Pennsylvania, 140 guns, N. Currier (Firm)
No more guns, woman protesting collage art, editable design
The Port of New York--Birds eye view from the Battery, looking south, Currier & Ives.
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
U.S. ship of the line Pennsylvania: 140 guns, N. Currier (Firm)
Songkran party invitation poster template
[Harness race between four horses and riders]
End gun violence, woman protesting collage art, editable design
A steamboat race on the Mississippi, (between the Baltic & Diana)
End gun violence, woman protesting collage art, editable design
A machine gun emplacement in the old Verdun trenches / L. Jonas, 1927. by Lucien Jonas (1880-1947)
Songkran festival poster template
[Soldiers on a battlefield during the Battle of Rawa in 1914 between Russia and the Austro-Hungarians]
No to guns poster template, editable text and design
Steam ship Southerner, Capt. Berry. Regular packet between New York & Charleston, South Carolina
Gun control poster template, editable text and design
[War battle scene during the Battle of Galicia between the Russians and the Austro-Hungarians]
