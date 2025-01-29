Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage german posterssteamshipgerman publicationsouthseavintage postervintage steamshipartvintageNorth German Lloyd steamship, Kronprinz Wilhelm / photograph by West & Son, SouthSea, copyright ; engraved by John A. Lowell & Co., Boston, U.S.A. Copyright 1902.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 726 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 17292 x 10468 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSport race poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719785/png-america-american-flag-antiqueView licenseNorddeutscher Lloyd S.S. Company / engraved by John A. Lowell & Co., Boston, U.S.A. Copyright 1889.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689694/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseElection checklist poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487209/election-checklist-poster-templateView license[Size comparison of ocean liner "Kaiser Wilhelm der Grosse" to Trinity Church, the St. Paul Building in New York, the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687940/image-antique-prints-ocean-liner-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseGermany election poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487113/germany-election-poster-templateView licenseA fly. J. Merrill & Son, booksellers and stationers, 37 Merrimack Street, Lowell, Mass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907598/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWinter mountaineering poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726273/winter-mountaineering-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSteamship Trave, North German Lloyd Steamship Company, from the Ocean and River Steamers series (N83) for Duke brand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934422/image-person-ocean-artFree Image from public domain licenseGermany election poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11920935/germany-election-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Battle of Manila, Muller, Luchsinger & Co., copyright claimanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689542/the-battle-manila-muller-luchsinger-co-copyright-claimantFree Image from public domain licenseElection day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921070/election-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseYosemite Valley looking west / Prang's American, chromo. after John R. Key 73., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691075/image-yosemite-vintage-poster-prangFree Image from public domain licenseDance school Facebook post template, editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12720020/dance-school-facebook-post-template-editable-design-community-remixView licenseAbraham Lincoln, the martyr president, H.H. Lloyd & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686760/abraham-lincoln-the-martyr-president-hh-lloyd-coFree Image from public domain licensePhotoshoot studio poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116201/photoshoot-studio-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseTankardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8134544/tankardFree Image from public domain licensePhotography camera poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143532/photography-camera-poster-template-editable-text-designView license"Good morning" compliments of Ferd. Neumer 153-157 West 20th St. New York Telephone Chelsea 592https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688759/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOver the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView licenseTelegraph charthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907336/telegraph-chartFree Image from public domain licenseWinter holiday poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726263/winter-holiday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresidential campaign, 1864. Candidates for President and Vice-President of United States. Election, Tuesday, November 8…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690692/image-vintage-poster-vice-electionFree Image from public domain licenseBakery poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735365/bakery-poster-templateView licenseUse the White Mountain Ice Cream Freezer.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908829/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseTeamwork poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690786/teamwork-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Battle of Manila, Muller, Luchsinger & Co., copyright claimanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686764/the-battle-manila-muller-luchsinger-co-copyright-claimantFree Image from public domain licenseTestimonial poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11556464/testimonial-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMerced River, Yosemite Valley by Albert Bierstadthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182783/merced-river-yosemite-valley-albert-bierstadtFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseIndexed guide map of the city of Vancouver and suburbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905154/image-vintage-public-domain-blueFree Image from public domain licenseMoving services poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789140/moving-services-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWhat is life or rest to me so long as I have a commission direct from God Almighty to act against slaveryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905140/image-paper-vintage-booksFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licenseThe Major's Daughter (from "Once a Week," June 21, 1862)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7988349/the-majors-daughter-from-once-week-june-21-1862Free Image from public domain licenseCleaning service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795597/cleaning-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Major's Daughter (for "Once a Week," June 21, 1862)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7988267/the-majors-daughter-for-once-week-june-21-1862Free Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseLaunching the Quistconck, first completed at Hog Island shipyards. The President and Mrs. Wilson are standing on the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799377/photo-image-plant-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePet expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12565642/pet-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStrategic map of Central Europe showing the international frontiershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906662/image-vintage-public-domain-mapFree Image from public domain license