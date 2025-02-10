rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
"The little captive"
Save
Edit Image
vintage girlsvintage postergirl illustrationposterlittle womenpublic domain postersvintage womenvintage illustrations
Magical story poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Magical story poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713577/png-animal-art-bedtime-storyView license
"Willing captives"
"Willing captives"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690246/willing-captivesFree Image from public domain license
Editable motivational poster template, pink design
Editable motivational poster template, pink design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7428815/imageView license
[Little girl with lilies under a star]
[Little girl with lilies under a star]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687676/little-girl-with-lilies-under-starFree Image from public domain license
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license
"My little pets"
"My little pets"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688937/my-little-petsFree Image from public domain license
Speak up! poster template
Speak up! poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446332/speak-up-poster-templateView license
[Little girl with a red hat holding a puppy dog]
[Little girl with a red hat holding a puppy dog]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687745/little-girl-with-red-hat-holding-puppy-dogFree Image from public domain license
Editable famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9122669/editable-famous-painting-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Little Red Riding Hood
Little Red Riding Hood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688094/little-red-riding-hoodFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
[Angels and little girl praying]
[Angels and little girl praying]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688668/angels-and-little-girl-prayingFree Image from public domain license
Famous painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Famous painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9122750/famous-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
[Little girl seated and knitting with boy kneeling at her side watching]
[Little girl seated and knitting with boy kneeling at her side watching]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689175/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Kids book poster template
Kids book poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273892/kids-book-poster-templateView license
Little sunshine, Currier & Ives.
Little sunshine, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687703/little-sunshine-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Girl power poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Girl power poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689871/png-art-legend-blackView license
[Man, woman, and little girl feeding a calf at the farm], Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
[Man, woman, and little girl feeding a calf at the farm], Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689503/image-farm-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719914/strong-girls-united-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Good morning, 1889.
Good morning, 1889.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689244/good-morning-1889Free Image from public domain license
Feminism poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Feminism poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738105/png-the-girl-left-behind-still-behind-him-shes-wow-1943-vintage-poster-adolph-treidler-american-artView license
The hostess
The hostess
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690425/the-hostessFree Image from public domain license
Laundry products poster template, editable text and design
Laundry products poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686970/laundry-products-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"The pet of the house", 1886.
"The pet of the house", 1886.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689274/the-pet-the-house-1886Free Image from public domain license
Children's book poster template
Children's book poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273849/childrens-book-poster-templateView license
Preparing for the ball
Preparing for the ball
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689758/preparing-for-the-ballFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
[Girl's praying]
[Girl's praying]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691258/girls-prayingFree Image from public domain license
We can do it poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
We can do it poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689016/png-arm-art-blank-spaceView license
[Girl with poinsettia]
[Girl with poinsettia]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690291/girl-with-poinsettiaFree Image from public domain license
Best sister poster template, editable text and design
Best sister poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686696/best-sister-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A budding easter
A budding easter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689216/budding-easterFree Image from public domain license
Book club poster template, editable text and design
Book club poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001410/book-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"Gee up"
"Gee up"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689827/gee-upFree Image from public domain license
Happy Adoption Day poster template
Happy Adoption Day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766780/happy-adoption-day-poster-templateView license
Ballet girls
Ballet girls
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687927/ballet-girlsFree Image from public domain license
Women of power poster template, editable advertisement
Women of power poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720213/women-power-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Fisherman's daughter
Fisherman's daughter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690755/fishermans-daughterFree Image from public domain license
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837632/surprise-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Out for a ride
Out for a ride
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689179/out-for-rideFree Image from public domain license