rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The poultry of the world--Portraits of all known valuable breeds of fowls, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Save
Edit Image
l. prangvintage posterchicken vintagechicken public domainvintage chicken illustrationpostervintage postersvintage
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796647/little-pigs-animal-badge-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chickens no. 2 / Baird Paris 1877 ; after Baird., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Chickens no. 2 / Baird Paris 1877 ; after Baird., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689430/chickens-no-baird-paris-1877-after-baird-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798779/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chickens no. 1 / Baird Paris 1877 ; after Baird., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Chickens no. 1 / Baird Paris 1877 ; after Baird., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690612/chickens-no-baird-paris-1877-after-baird-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798780/png-animal-background-badgeView license
Poultry life, A / after E. Lemmens., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Poultry life, A / after E. Lemmens., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690803/poultry-life-after-lemmens-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796713/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
It's love that makes the world go round, L. Prang & Co., publisher
It's love that makes the world go round, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689531/its-love-that-makes-the-world-round-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796716/png-animal-background-badgeView license
I think of thee dear love of mine the best of all that's not divine, L. Prang & Co., publisher
I think of thee dear love of mine the best of all that's not divine, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689522/image-vintage-valentines-prang-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain license
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796721/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chickens and strawberries / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Chickens and strawberries / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690840/chickens-and-strawberries-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798781/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
The road to the shore / W.N. Bartholomew ; by W.N. Bartholomew., L. Prang & Co., publisher
The road to the shore / W.N. Bartholomew ; by W.N. Bartholomew., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690733/image-prang-vintage-barn-artFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving recipe Instagram post template, editable text
Thanksgiving recipe Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12013085/thanksgiving-recipe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Correggio's Magdalena, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Correggio's Magdalena, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690280/correggios-magdalena-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Classic collection poster template, editable text and design
Classic collection poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591076/classic-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Death of Columbus, L. Prang & Co., publisher
The Death of Columbus, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691391/the-death-columbus-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Bird flu Instagram post template, editable text
Bird flu Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12013087/bird-flu-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dessert no. 4 / C.P. Ream, 1870., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Dessert no. 4 / C.P. Ream, 1870., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689093/dessert-no-cp-ream-1870-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890073/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Battle of Spottsylvania [sic] / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Battle of Spottsylvania [sic] / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690610/battle-spottsylvania-sic-thulstrup-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Baptism invitation template
Baptism invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537978/baptism-invitation-templateView license
Flowers of memory / E. Remington., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Flowers of memory / E. Remington., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688824/flowers-memory-remington-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Dessert no. 3 / C.P. Ream., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Dessert no. 3 / C.P. Ream., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689017/dessert-no-cp-ream-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and design
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23367836/image-baseball-person-sportsView license
Thistle, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Thistle, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688596/thistle-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Finding faith poster template, editable text and design
Finding faith poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738434/finding-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Lobster, eggs, celery, etc. / after R.D. Wilkie., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Lobster, eggs, celery, etc. / after R.D. Wilkie., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687947/lobster-eggs-celery-etc-after-rd-wilkie-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Christening celebration invitation template
Christening celebration invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537891/christening-celebration-invitation-templateView license
Baby in trouble, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Baby in trouble, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691137/baby-trouble-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Fast food customizable poster template
Fast food customizable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8479630/fast-food-customizable-poster-templateView license
Balm and spirea / [after] E.T.F., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Balm and spirea / [after] E.T.F., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687771/balm-and-spirea-after-etf-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Backyard sale editable poster template, chicken illustration
Backyard sale editable poster template, chicken illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8395729/backyard-sale-editable-poster-template-chicken-illustrationView license
The prize piggies, L. Prang & Co., publisher
The prize piggies, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688585/the-prize-piggies-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Livestock farming poster template, editable text and design
Livestock farming poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11515983/livestock-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Autumn leaves, no. two, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Autumn leaves, no. two, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688358/autumn-leaves-no-two-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
History of life poster template
History of life poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138711/history-life-poster-templateView license
[Nasturtiums], L. Prang & Co., publisher
[Nasturtiums], L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687744/nasturtiums-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license