Edit ImageCrop14SaveSaveEdit Imagel. prangvintage posterpostervintage dessertvintage printartvintagepublic domainDessert no. 2, L. Prang & Co., publisherView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 846 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4680 x 6636 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLittle pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796647/little-pigs-animal-badge-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDessert no. 7, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688959/dessert-no-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseThree little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798779/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDessert no. 3 / C.P. Ream., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689017/dessert-no-cp-ream-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseLittle pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798780/png-animal-background-badgeView licenseDessert no. 4 / C.P. Ream, 1870., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689093/dessert-no-cp-ream-1870-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseThree little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796713/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCorreggio's Magdalena, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690280/correggios-magdalena-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseLittle pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796716/png-animal-background-badgeView licenseThistle, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688596/thistle-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseCute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796721/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSkating / Hy Sandham ; aquarelle print , L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689186/skating-sandham-aquarelle-print-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseCute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798781/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGolden eagle, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687943/golden-eagle-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseClassic collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591076/classic-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDomestic sheep, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688653/domestic-sheep-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseBranding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23367836/image-baseball-person-sportsView licensePrize golden Hamburg grapes, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688583/prize-golden-hamburg-grapes-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890073/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Nasturtiums], L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687744/nasturtiums-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseBaptism invitation templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537978/baptism-invitation-templateView licenseThe prize piggies, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688585/the-prize-piggies-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseCreativity & art poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528655/creativity-art-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBalm and spirea / [after] E.T.F., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687771/balm-and-spirea-after-etf-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWild turkey, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687945/wild-turkey-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482229/flower-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePrize black Alicante grapes, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687956/prize-black-alicante-grapes-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePrang's floral mottoes, no. 10. The Lord is risen, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689553/prangs-floral-mottoes-no-10-the-lord-risen-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseChristening celebration invitation templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537891/christening-celebration-invitation-templateView licensePrang's floral mottoes, no. 45. "He giveth his beloved sleep", L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689474/image-prangs-floral-mottoes-sleep-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738434/finding-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePrang's floral mottoes, no. 7. Obey your parents, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690753/prangs-floral-mottoes-no-obey-your-parents-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseOver the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView license1. Night hawk. 2. Whip-poor-will, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690347/night-hawk-whip-poor-will-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseEvensong Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11625844/evensong-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCommon harbor seal - Phoca vitulina linn, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689466/common-harbor-seal-phoca-vitulina-linn-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseKids book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788542/kids-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseMounted panel no. 215, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689533/mounted-panel-no-215-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license