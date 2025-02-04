rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Theatrical wigs, beards, &c. M. Shindhelm, 100 Bowery, N.Y. / / The Graphic Co. photo-lith.
Save
Edit Image
vintage postertheatrical posterswig vintagebeard poster vintageboweryantique wigtheatrical poster vintageantique
Mayan theatre poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Mayan theatre poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691641/png-art-blank-spaceView license
Theatrical wigs, beards, &c. M. Shindhelm, 100 Bowery, N.Y. (1870). Original from the Library of Congress.
Theatrical wigs, beards, &c. M. Shindhelm, 100 Bowery, N.Y. (1870). Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688125/image-art-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain license
Carnival, editable poster template
Carnival, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18125174/carnival-editable-poster-templateView license
[Abraham Lincoln, bust portrait, with beard], Strobridge & Co. Lith., printer
[Abraham Lincoln, bust portrait, with beard], Strobridge & Co. Lith., printer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687899/abraham-lincoln-bust-portrait-with-beard-strobridge-co-lith-printerFree Image from public domain license
Halloween party poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Halloween party poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704417/halloween-party-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
The old oaken bucket / Forbes & Co., Lith.
The old oaken bucket / Forbes & Co., Lith.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689863/the-old-oaken-bucket-forbes-co-lithFree Image from public domain license
Planetarium poster template, editable text and design
Planetarium poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11887771/planetarium-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
This porcineograph / The Forbes Lith. Mfg. Co., Boston.
This porcineograph / The Forbes Lith. Mfg. Co., Boston.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690440/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Health care poster template, editable anatomy art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Health care poster template, editable anatomy art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759306/png-fictitious-character-american-anatomyView license
Kismet Temple, Academy of Music, Brooklyn, N.Y. Jan. 5, 1888 / J. Ottmann Lith. Puck Building, N.Y., J. Ottman Lithographic…
Kismet Temple, Academy of Music, Brooklyn, N.Y. Jan. 5, 1888 / J. Ottmann Lith. Puck Building, N.Y., J. Ottman Lithographic…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690629/image-music-arabic-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Graduation job fair poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Graduation job fair poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771480/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license
Winter carnival 1887 - St. Paul ice palace (194 ft. wide) - (217 ft. long) / H. Brosius ; lith. by The H.M Smyth Print Co.
Winter carnival 1887 - St. Paul ice palace (194 ft. wide) - (217 ft. long) / H. Brosius ; lith. by The H.M Smyth Print Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690799/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Law firm poster template
Law firm poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13017848/law-firm-poster-templateView license
Battle of Mission [i.e., Missionary] Ridge, Nov. 25th, 1863 - presented with the compliments of the McCormick Harvesting…
Battle of Mission [i.e., Missionary] Ridge, Nov. 25th, 1863 - presented with the compliments of the McCormick Harvesting…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690391/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Law & Legal service poster template
Law & Legal service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537125/law-legal-service-poster-templateView license
A poster advertising the Gaiety Dancers of Rice & Barton's Big Gaiety Spectacular Extravaganza Co. in 1900.
A poster advertising the Gaiety Dancers of Rice & Barton's Big Gaiety Spectacular Extravaganza Co. in 1900.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8324961/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Night sky poster template, editable text and design
Night sky poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11887940/night-sky-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Battle of Shiloh - April 6th 1862 / Cosack & Co. Lith. Buffalo & Chicago.
Battle of Shiloh - April 6th 1862 / Cosack & Co. Lith. Buffalo & Chicago.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689272/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Dancing skeleton poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Dancing skeleton poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727001/png-art-beat-blackView license
Empire hook & ladder company, no. 1. Instituted February 6th 1851 / on stone by J. Queen ; P.S. Duval & Co's Steam lith.…
Empire hook & ladder company, no. 1. Instituted February 6th 1851 / on stone by J. Queen ; P.S. Duval & Co's Steam lith.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690767/image-vintage-poster-illustration-firefighter-1851Free Image from public domain license
Graduation commencement invitation poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Graduation commencement invitation poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757124/png-29-1936-1937-academic-capView license
Hon. Abraham Lincoln,
Hon. Abraham Lincoln,
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689800/hon-abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain license
Mad hatter character fantasy remix, editable design
Mad hatter character fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663430/mad-hatter-character-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Primrose & Dockstader's Huge Minstrel Company
Primrose & Dockstader's Huge Minstrel Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649135/primrose-dockstaders-huge-minstrel-companyFree Image from public domain license
Circus show fantasy remix, editable design
Circus show fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663196/circus-show-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Count August Breuner at the Makart procession in 1879, group Hunting (1879) by Josef Löwy
Count August Breuner at the Makart procession in 1879, group Hunting (1879) by Josef Löwy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11612817/photo-image-art-man-vintageFree Image from public domain license
The Triumph of Venus editable poster template from original art illustration
The Triumph of Venus editable poster template from original art illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070803/the-triumph-venus-editable-poster-template-from-original-art-illustrationView license
A great catch, Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
A great catch, Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691173/great-catch-gray-lith-co-lithographerFree Image from public domain license
Thriller fiction poster template
Thriller fiction poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13133369/thriller-fiction-poster-templateView license
Tranquility, Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
Tranquility, Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690181/tranquility-gray-lith-co-lithographerFree Image from public domain license
Tennis is fun poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Tennis is fun poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718850/png-art-blank-space-brownView license
On the prairie, Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
On the prairie, Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689288/the-prairie-gray-lith-co-lithographerFree Image from public domain license
Lawyer poster template
Lawyer poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537110/lawyer-poster-templateView license
Thatcher, Primrose & West's Minstrels
Thatcher, Primrose & West's Minstrels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649277/thatcher-primrose-wests-minstrelsFree Image from public domain license
Man reading book poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Man reading book poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720547/png-american-animal-artView license
"Our glorious Navy", Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
"Our glorious Navy", Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689317/our-glorious-navy-gray-lith-co-lithographerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage man design element set, editable design
Vintage man design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239370/vintage-man-design-element-set-editable-designView license
The Donaldson bicycle lithos for the season of 1896
The Donaldson bicycle lithos for the season of 1896
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688245/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage man design element set, editable design
Vintage man design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239374/vintage-man-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Distributing ship cargo of standard buggies coast of Australia, Cincinnati Lith. Co., [1882]
Distributing ship cargo of standard buggies coast of Australia, Cincinnati Lith. Co., [1882]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689725/image-australia-poster-vintageFree Image from public domain license