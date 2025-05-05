Edit ImageCrop29SaveSaveEdit Imageaurora illustrationvintage posteraurora borealisaurora borealis public domainauroraetienne leopold trouvelotposteraurora photoAurora borealis, as observed March 1, 1872, at 9h. 25m. P.M.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 936 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 10088 x 7868 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 10088 x 7868 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCelestial bodies poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730622/celestial-bodies-poster-template-editable-designView licenseAuroraBorealisfrom the Trouvelot astronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. 