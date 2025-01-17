rawpixel
New York and Brooklyn: with Jersey City and Hoboken water front, Currier & Ives.
hobokennew jerseycurrier & ivesivesbrooklynvintage posternew york poster
Floral perfume Instagram post template, editable text
The great East River suspension bridge: connecting the cities of New York and Brooklyn View from Brooklyn, looking west.…
Ceramic craft workshop poster template, editable design
New York and Brooklyn, Currier & Ives.
Art & flower Instagram post template, editable text
The great East River suspension bridge--Connecting the cities of New York and Brooklyn / Parsons & Atwater, del., Currier &…
Dog birthday poster template
Grand birds eye view of the Great East River suspension bridge Connecting the cities of New York & Brooklyn : Showing also…
City tour poster template, editable text and design
The great East River suspension bridge: connecting the cities of New York and Brooklyn. view from New York, looking south…
Vintage collage with retro elements on a textured background editable design
The City of New York, Currier & Ives.
Vintage collage with retro elements, customizable design
The American national game of base ball. Grand match for the championship at the Elysian Fields, Hoboken, N.J. / lith. of…
New York poster template, editable text & design
New York: a birdseye view from the harbor, showing Manhattan Island in its surroundings, with various points of interest in…
New York city blog banner template, editable text & design
City of New York-Showing the building of the Equitable Life Assurance Society of the United States: No. 120 Broadway…
Real estate blog banner template, editable text & design
The City of Brooklyn, Currier & Ives.
Mona Lisa editable background, artworks remixed by rawpixel
The yacht "Meteor" of New York: leaving Sandy Hook Augst. 16th. 1869 bound to Europe, Currier & Ives.
New York city Instagram post template, editable text
The magnificent new steamer Puritan, built of steel and iron: one of the fleet forming the "fall river line" the great Long…
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
The Port of New York--Birds eye view from the Battery, looking south, Currier & Ives.
New year cheers Instagram post template
New York Ferry Boat
Innovative construction poster template, editable text & design
Steamship Adriatic 5,888 tons, 1350 horse power: George Steers naval constructor & builder engines built at Novelty Works…
Yummy cheesecake editable poster template, bakery shop ad
People's line Hudson River, the palace steamers of the world, Drew--St. John--Dean Richmond: leaving New York daily…
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mayflower saluted by the fleet: crossing the bow of "Galatea" on the fourth tack in the first race for "The Americas Cup"…
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Franklin's Experiment, June 1752 – Demonstrating the identity of Lightning and Electricity, from which he invented the…
Travel blog poster template, editable text & design
The Political "Siamese" Twins, the offspring of Chicago miscegenation
Jazz night poster template
Cutter Yacht "Scud" of Philadelphia – Modelled by Robert L. Stevens, Esq.
