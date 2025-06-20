rawpixel
Solar protuberances, observed on May 5, 1873, at 9h. 40m. A.M.
Celestial bodies poster template, editable design
Solar protuberances from the Trouvelot astronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895)
The great comet of 1881, observed on the night of June 25-26, at 1h. 20m. A.M.
The planet Mars, observed September 3, 1877, at 11h. 55m. P.M.
Aurora borealis, as observed March 1, 1872, at 9h. 25m. P.M.
Group of sun spots and veiled spots, observed on June 17th, 1875, at 7h. 30m. A.M.
The zodiacal light, observed February 20, 1876
The planet Mars from the Trouvelot astronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895)
Group of sun spots and veiled spots (ca. 1881–1882) from The Trouvelot astronomical drawings: Atlas by E. L. Trouvelot.…
The planet Jupiter from the Trouvelot astronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895). Original from The…
The great comet of 1881 from the Trouvelot astronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895)
The planet Saturn from theTrouvelot astronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895)
AuroraBorealisfrom the Trouvelot astronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895)
The November meteors from the Trouvelot astronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895)
Part of the milky way from the Trouvelot astronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895)
The zodical light from the Trouvelot astronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895). Original from The New…
Total eclipse of the sun from the Trouvelot astronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895)
[Image of stars]
The November meteors
Total eclipse of the sun
Partial eclipse of the moon from the Trouvelot astronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895). Original…
