Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagebangalorevintage posterbangalore artvintage bangaloreartvintagepublic domainillustrationShip "Bangalore" at South St., 1898View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 962 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7759 x 6218 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseSteam ship Southerner, Capt. Berry. Regular packet between New York & Charleston, South Carolinahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690039/image-steam-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe battle of Manila, fought on Sunday morning, May 1st 1898https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688428/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe south prospect of the city of New York in Americahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688832/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseThe battle of Manila, May 1st 1898https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689459/the-battle-manila-may-1st-1898Free Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseThe battle of Malate, Philippines night of July 31st 1898https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690101/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license"How the day was won" Charge of the Tenth Cavalry Regiment U.S.A. San Juan Hill; Cuba, July 1st 1898https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690410/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOver the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView licenseDestruction of Admiral Cervera's fleet, at Stantigo de Cuda, July 3rd 1898https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689235/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseInside View of the Palace at Bangalore by Robert Homehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9285691/inside-view-the-palace-bangalore-robert-homeFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Battle of Quasimas near Santiago June 24th, 1898. The 9th and 10th colored cavalry in support of rough riders, Kurz &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688886/image-cavalry-battle-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSpring & summer, 1898. Mason & Hanson, importers & jobbers of woolens and tailors trimmingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689574/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseView of the Inside Gate at Bangalore, Mysore by Robert Homehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9285668/view-the-inside-gate-bangalore-mysore-robert-homeFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseDistant View of Savendroog, Two Days March from Bangalore by Robert Homehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9285640/distant-view-savendroog-two-days-march-from-bangalore-robert-homeFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseThe great naval battle off Cavite (Manila Bay), fought May 1st, 1898, 5:30 A.M. till 12:50 P.M. (noon), Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691142/image-philippines-art-manilaFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licenseG.W. Gail & Ax, Navyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688615/gw-gail-ax-navyFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDeclaration of Independencehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689404/declaration-independenceFree Image from public domain licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView licenseThe iron steam ship Great Britainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689792/the-iron-steam-ship-great-britainFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Sailing ship in storm]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688208/sailing-ship-stormFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050136/image-flower-leaves-treeView license[Ships and boats in harbor]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691190/ships-and-boats-harborFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView licenseSunrise on the coa[st]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689512/sunrise-the-coastFree Image from public domain licenseIdeas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license["St Louis" mail ship at sea]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689023/st-louis-mail-ship-seaFree Image from public domain license