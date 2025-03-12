Edit ImageCrop24SaveSaveEdit Imagebaseballvintage baseballhenry sandhambaseball artvintage posterl. prang & co.aquarellelithographBase ball / aquarelle print, L. Prang & Co., publisherView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 887 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 10214 x 7546 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 10214 x 7546 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBranding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23367836/image-baseball-person-sportsView licenseSkating / Hy Sandham ; aquarelle print , L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689186/skating-sandham-aquarelle-print-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball tryout Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771829/baseball-tryout-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTobogganing / Hy Sandham ; aquarelle print, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689090/tobogganing-sandham-aquarelle-print-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23362171/image-baseball-person-sportsView licenseBase ball / aquarelle print (1842-1910) chromolithograph art by Sandham, Henry. Original public domain image from Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9700560/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771828/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage baseball game illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9742133/image-background-border-peopleView licenseLittle pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796647/little-pigs-animal-badge-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage baseball game sport illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16721311/vector-border-baseball-peopleView licenseThree little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798779/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage baseball team illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9742108/image-background-people-artView licenseLittle pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798780/png-animal-background-badgeView licenseVintage baseball team illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9742107/image-people-vintage-baseballView licenseLittle pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796716/png-animal-background-badgeView licenseVintage baseball team sport, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16754527/vintage-baseball-team-sport-isolated-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThree little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796713/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage baseball team sport illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16721456/vector-baseball-people-artView licenseCute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796721/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage baseball game psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9742109/vintage-baseball-game-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798781/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage baseball team psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9742119/vintage-baseball-team-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUS navy recruiting poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719421/png-america-american-artView licenseVintage baseball team psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9742118/vintage-baseball-team-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSports club poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549913/sports-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseVintage baseball game png sport, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9742120/png-border-peopleView licenseArt gallery poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522838/art-gallery-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKearsarce and Alabama / J.O. Davidson., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691186/kearsarce-and-alabama-jo-davidson-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseVintage exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11627780/vintage-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage baseball team png sport, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9742127/png-people-artView licensePacific Northwest trip poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723987/png-american-blank-space-brownView licenseVintage baseball team png sport, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9742128/png-people-artView licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620067/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSiege of Atlanta / Thulstrup ; fac-simile print , L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691073/siege-atlanta-thulstrup-fac-simile-print-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseClassic collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591076/classic-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDomestic sheep, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688653/domestic-sheep-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseWine bar poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714916/wine-bar-poster-templateView licenseWild turkey, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687945/wild-turkey-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving recipe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12013085/thanksgiving-recipe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCanada lynx - Lynx Canadensis, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688509/canada-lynx-lynx-canadensis-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license