rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dessert no. 3 / C.P. Ream., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Save
Edit Image
l. prang & co.dessert illustrationsvintage posterreamcherry vintage illustrationspublic domain dessertposter
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798780/png-animal-background-badgeView license
Dessert no. 4 / C.P. Ream, 1870., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Dessert no. 4 / C.P. Ream, 1870., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689093/dessert-no-cp-ream-1870-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798779/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
[Scarlet tanager on a cherry tree branch] / H.W. Herrick., L. Prang & Co., publisher
[Scarlet tanager on a cherry tree branch] / H.W. Herrick., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688362/image-prang-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain license
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796713/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Correggio's Magdalena, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Correggio's Magdalena, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690280/correggios-magdalena-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796647/little-pigs-animal-badge-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Death of Columbus, L. Prang & Co., publisher
The Death of Columbus, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691391/the-death-columbus-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796716/png-animal-background-badgeView license
Battle of Spottsylvania [sic] / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Battle of Spottsylvania [sic] / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690610/battle-spottsylvania-sic-thulstrup-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796721/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Flowers of memory / E. Remington., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Flowers of memory / E. Remington., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688824/flowers-memory-remington-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798781/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Thistle, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Thistle, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688596/thistle-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Bakery shop poster template, dessert illustration, editable text
Bakery shop poster template, dessert illustration, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7593024/imageView license
Lobster, eggs, celery, etc. / after R.D. Wilkie., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Lobster, eggs, celery, etc. / after R.D. Wilkie., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687947/lobster-eggs-celery-etc-after-rd-wilkie-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
US navy recruiting poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
US navy recruiting poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719421/png-america-american-artView license
Baby in trouble, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Baby in trouble, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691137/baby-trouble-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Dessert menu poster template, bakery illustration, editable text
Dessert menu poster template, bakery illustration, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7579443/imageView license
Balm and spirea / [after] E.T.F., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Balm and spirea / [after] E.T.F., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687771/balm-and-spirea-after-etf-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Dessert menu poster template, bakery illustration, editable text
Dessert menu poster template, bakery illustration, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7579522/imageView license
The prize piggies, L. Prang & Co., publisher
The prize piggies, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688585/the-prize-piggies-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Colorful desserts editable poster template, life is short quote
Colorful desserts editable poster template, life is short quote
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7692502/colorful-desserts-editable-poster-template-life-short-quoteView license
Autumn leaves, no. two, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Autumn leaves, no. two, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688358/autumn-leaves-no-two-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Cherry cupcake editable poster template, cheer up! quote
Cherry cupcake editable poster template, cheer up! quote
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7664785/cherry-cupcake-editable-poster-template-cheer-up-quoteView license
[Nasturtiums], L. Prang & Co., publisher
[Nasturtiums], L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687744/nasturtiums-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Cherry pie editable poster template, homemade bakery
Cherry pie editable poster template, homemade bakery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7673424/cherry-pie-editable-poster-template-homemade-bakeryView license
Little Bo Peep / J.G. Brown ; J. Howard Collier lith., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Little Bo Peep / J.G. Brown ; J. Howard Collier lith., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690700/image-john-collier-prang-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain license
Cherry pie poster template, editable text & design
Cherry pie poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458164/cherry-pie-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
[Flowers] / [after] E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisher
[Flowers] / [after] E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687839/flowers-after-et-fisher-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Classic collection poster template, editable text and design
Classic collection poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591076/classic-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Prize black Alicante grapes, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prize black Alicante grapes, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687956/prize-black-alicante-grapes-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Dessert menu poster template, editable cafe brand kit
Dessert menu poster template, editable cafe brand kit
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18819211/dessert-menu-poster-template-editable-cafe-brand-kitView license
Hot Springs of Gardiner's River, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Hot Springs of Gardiner's River, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689169/image-thomas-moran-prang-yellowstone-posterFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890073/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Matthew X, 29, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Matthew X, 29, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690726/matthew-29-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Cupcake shop editable poster template, homemade bakery
Cupcake shop editable poster template, homemade bakery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7699806/cupcake-shop-editable-poster-template-homemade-bakeryView license
Skating / Hy Sandham ; aquarelle print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
Skating / Hy Sandham ; aquarelle print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689186/skating-sandham-aquarelle-print-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Birthday party, editable poster template design
Birthday party, editable poster template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22538563/birthday-party-editable-customizable-designView license
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 6. Be faithful, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 6. Be faithful, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689475/prangs-floral-mottoes-no-faithful-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license