Charles McKeone, Son & Co., fine toilet soaps, Philadelphia, [about 1880]
Architectural solutions poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11588567/architectural-solutions-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Peter Schemm and Son, standard lager beer, Philadelphia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689753/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Minimal bathroom object element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001250/minimal-bathroom-object-element-set-editable-designView license
Bird's eye view of Philadelphia / J. Bachman, del. & lith., P.S. Duval & Son (printer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691361/image-philadelphia-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Minimal bathroom object element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001249/minimal-bathroom-object-element-set-editable-designView license
[Female track athlete, University of Pennsylvania]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690242/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Minimal bathroom object element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001179/minimal-bathroom-object-element-set-editable-designView license
Armory of the First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry / Jas. Queen del., P.S. Duval & Son (printer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689866/image-philadelphia-cavalry-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Minimal bathroom object element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001134/minimal-bathroom-object-element-set-editable-designView license
Ground plan of buildings of the great central sanitary fair, Logan Square, Philadelphia, June 1864, P.S. Duval & Son…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688265/image-philadelphia-vintage-illustrations-building-posterFree Image from public domain license
Minimal bathroom object element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001553/minimal-bathroom-object-element-set-editable-designView license
Mower U.S.A. General Hostital [sic], Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia / [J. Queen, del. ; P.S. Duval & Son, lith.], P.S. Duval &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690037/image-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-philadelphia-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Minimal bathroom object element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001220/minimal-bathroom-object-element-set-editable-designView license
Box
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8844974/boxFree Image from public domain license
Minimal bathroom object element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001180/minimal-bathroom-object-element-set-editable-designView license
Oakley's queen soap
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689038/oakleys-queen-soapFree Image from public domain license
Minimal bathroom object element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001142/minimal-bathroom-object-element-set-editable-designView license
Buildings of the Great Central Fair, in aid of the U.S. Sanitary Commission, Logan Square, Philadelphia, June 1864 / drawn…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686747/image-philadelphia-vintage-poster-fairFree Image from public domain license
Minimal bathroom object element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001209/minimal-bathroom-object-element-set-editable-designView license
Oberne, Hosick & Co.'s sweet sixteen soap
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689929/oberne-hosick-cos-sweet-sixteen-soapFree Image from public domain license
Bathroom etiquette poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332480/bathroom-etiquette-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Not a soap-Cetacolor prevents wash goods from fading
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690079/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful captured mermaid fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664872/beautiful-captured-mermaid-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
[Woman sitting with foot in water next to bar of soap impressed with "Palmolive"]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688735/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Pet grooming Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16791092/pet-grooming-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView license
St. Nicholas Restaurant. Shell oysters received daily by express. ... B. Roth & Sons, prop'rs / C.N. Morris, engraver &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691139/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
All natural poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11975725/all-natural-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
François Gregoire & Co. enamel of America for beautifying and preserving the complexion / printed in oil colors by P.S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690556/image-vintage-poster-cosmetic-advertisement-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain license
Creativity takes courage quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713980/creativity-takes-courage-quote-poster-templateView license
[Girl reading a letter] / dessiné par J.B. Huet peintre du Roi par son très humble et très obéissant serviteur Demarteau.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688722/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Natural skincare poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577086/natural-skincare-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Reynolds Brother's celebrated fine shoes, Utica, NY
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689946/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Like & share poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959007/like-share-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
H.J. Holbrook & Co., ladies fine shoes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689751/hj-holbrook-co-ladies-fine-shoesFree Image from public domain license
City sightseeing Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206536/city-sightseeing-instagram-post-templateView license
American eagle, chew American eagle fine cut, smoke eagle cavendish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687729/image-flower-art-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Our products poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976527/our-products-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
General Washington's Resignation
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8097195/general-washingtons-resignationFree Image from public domain license
Organic products poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765923/organic-products-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Woman Playing Cello
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183188/woman-playing-celloFree Image from public domain license