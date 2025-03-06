Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagesea lion public domainsea lionlionvintage sea lionseaartvintagepublic domainThe sea lion, c1874.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 929 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8527 x 6604 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt is therapy editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22157779/image-lion-jungle-flowerView licenseSea lionshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688918/sea-lionsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059565/editable-vintage-animal-home-decor-sculpture-set-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSea lion. Eumetopias stelleri. Male, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688721/sea-lion-eumetopias-stelleri-male-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseEditable seal digital paint illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12060368/editable-seal-digital-paint-illustrationView licenseThe golden lionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690714/the-golden-lionFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597318/merry-christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseScenes in the arena (performer lion taming), c1873.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688997/scenes-the-arena-performer-lion-taming-c1873Free Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596997/merry-christmas-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseYe tiles for 1882https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690553/tiles-for-1882Free Image from public domain licenseLet it snow Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597334/let-snow-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwelve Temptations - Daniel in the Lions' Den, c1877.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688797/twelve-temptations-daniel-the-lions-den-c1877Free Image from public domain licenseSea otter animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661231/sea-otter-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseDaniel's answer to the kinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689354/daniels-answer-the-kingFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas celebration blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596832/christmas-celebration-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTry the star brand imported cigars, prize medal and diploma leo cigarshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690055/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSeal marine life nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661011/seal-marine-life-nature-remix-editable-designView license[Female and male lions with their cubs]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687732/female-and-male-lions-with-their-cubsFree Image from public domain licenseSeal marine life nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661024/seal-marine-life-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseFrom the rising unto the setting of the sun the Lord's name is to be praised!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688646/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseColorful wildlife animal illustrations, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16496884/colorful-wildlife-animal-illustrations-editable-element-setView licenseOrnamental penmanshiphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687811/ornamental-penmanshipFree Image from public domain licenseArctic animals illustration sticker set, aesthetic paint remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9197787/arctic-animals-illustration-sticker-set-aesthetic-paint-remixView licenseLion tamer, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688913/lion-tamer-gibson-co-cincinnati-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseArctic animals illustration sticker set, aesthetic paint remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9195944/arctic-animals-illustration-sticker-set-aesthetic-paint-remixView licenseThe lion queen, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688183/the-lion-queen-gibson-co-cincinnati-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseA battle at seahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688492/battle-seaFree Image from public domain licenseSave the whales blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039943/save-the-whales-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe yacht, Sea Bird, of New York, c1852 July 23.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689912/the-yacht-sea-bird-new-york-c1852-july-23Free Image from public domain licenseAnimal facts Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467980/animal-facts-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Near the lighthouse"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690517/near-the-lighthouseFree Image from public domain licenseSave animals Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117970/save-animals-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe peacemakershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689278/the-peacemakersFree Image from public domain licenseBaby seal animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661838/baby-seal-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseU.S.S. "Maine"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689139/uss-maineFree Image from public domain licenseBedtime stories book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14694628/bedtime-stories-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseAndernach a Rheinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690239/andernach-rheinFree Image from public domain licenseSave wild animals Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117978/save-wild-animals-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe lion family, c1874https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687821/the-lion-family-c1874Free Image from public domain license