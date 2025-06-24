Edit ImageCrop22SaveSaveEdit Imageadvertisement posterlithographvintage posterpostervintage bannerpublic domain postersvintage advertising posterBanner act, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 926 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 10291 x 7938 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 10291 x 7938 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView licenseMale act, no. 107, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686722/male-act-no-107-gibson-co-cincinnati-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseCoral life poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11592890/coral-life-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSunrise in the Alleghenies, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690019/sunrise-the-alleghenies-gibson-co-cincinnati-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseEditable supermarket advertisement sign mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15144810/editable-supermarket-advertisement-sign-mockupView licenseLion tamer, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688913/lion-tamer-gibson-co-cincinnati-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseRetro steak restaurant poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626364/retro-steak-restaurant-poster-template-editable-designView licenseThe grand lay-out, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690437/the-grand-lay-out-gibson-co-cincinnati-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseEmpowering women poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490106/empowering-women-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe jeweler's card, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690068/the-jewelers-card-gibson-co-cincinnati-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseMasquerade dinner party Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783036/masquerade-dinner-party-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView license[The lion queen], Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686817/the-lion-queen-gibson-co-cincinnati-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseRetro barber shop poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626560/retro-barber-shop-poster-template-editable-designView licenseThe two-horse act, c1874.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686797/the-two-horse-act-c1874Free Image from public domain licenseRetro cigar store poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627256/retro-cigar-store-poster-template-editable-designView licenseThe lion queen, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688183/the-lion-queen-gibson-co-cincinnati-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseBillboard sign mockup, editable advertisement designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9173131/billboard-sign-mockup-editable-advertisement-designView licenseSouth west view of Fort Negley / Drawn by W.H.H. Fletcher, of the 12th Battery Ind. Vols., Nashville, Tenn., Gibson & Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690113/image-tennessee-public-domain-american-flag-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814796/vintage-fashion-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseWashington mills Gloucester N.J. near Philadelphia / drawn by J. Queen.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690839/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRetro editable poster template, sheep designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627386/retro-editable-poster-template-sheep-designView licenseWrought Iron Bridge Co., Canton, Ohio View of wrought iron bridge / / W.J. Morgan & Co. lith., Cleveland, O.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691390/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRetro poster editable template, flamingo designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626377/retro-poster-editable-template-flamingo-designView licenseReturn of the greatest of all magicians, the Houdinis, Harry, Bessie original introducers of metamorphosis, greatest and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648800/image-art-vintage-handFree Image from public domain licenseRetro editable poster template, jungle concepthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628031/retro-editable-poster-template-jungle-conceptView licenseCongress bourbon / E. Ackermann, del. & lith.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690429/congress-bourbon-ackermann-del-lithFree Image from public domain licenseBook club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001410/book-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWoman dancing in two scenes, performing acrobatics in thirdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649183/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRetro pet shop poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628066/retro-pet-shop-poster-template-editable-designView licenseEn tourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689054/tourFree Image from public domain licenseBachelorette weekend poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500234/bachelorette-weekend-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDomestic sheep, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688653/domestic-sheep-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseWild turkey, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687945/wild-turkey-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licensePersonal growth quote Pinterest post template, beautiful editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152232/personal-growth-quote-pinterest-post-template-beautiful-editable-designView licenseCanada lynx - Lynx Canadensis, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688509/canada-lynx-lynx-canadensis-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseMetro billboard sign mockup, road safetyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7602464/metro-billboard-sign-mockup-road-safetyView licenseBirds eye view of Lincoln U.S. General Hospital, Washington, D.C. / lith. by G. Sanders & Co., Balto.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690644/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMetro billboard sign mockup, blankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7546829/metro-billboard-sign-mockup-blankView licenseYellow-billed cuckoo, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689460/yellow-billed-cuckoo-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license