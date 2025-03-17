rawpixel
[Washington crossing the Delaware River]
Study for the poster the great october socialist revolution, vintage illustration by Tomáš Andraškovic. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831139/png-1928-art-artworkView license
"Evacuation day" and Washington's triumphal entry in New York City, Nov. 25th, 1783, Restein, Edmund P., 1837-1891…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688738/image-american-revolution-revalutionFree Image from public domain license
Vintage boutique editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723404/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Washington / painted by Cogniet, 1836 ; engraved by Laugier, 1839.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691140/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723405/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Washington Crossing the Delaware by Emanuel Leutze, MMA-NYC, 1851
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666991/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Fashion revolution editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723406/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Lloyd J. Harriss Pies
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649210/lloyd-harriss-piesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723408/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
His excellency George Washington lieut. genl. of the armies of the United States of America / F. Bartoli pinx. ; J. Galland…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690664/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Classic fashion editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723410/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Washington at Trenton, painted by Col. John Trumbull, 1792
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6961011/washington-trenton-painted-col-john-trumbull-1792Free Image from public domain license
Classic era fashion poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723398/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Washington Crossing the Delaware
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7822722/washington-crossing-the-delawareFree Image from public domain license
Classic era editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723402/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Studies for "Washington Crossing the Delaware" [recto] (1849) by Emanuel Gottlieb Leutze
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10042990/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Classic era fashion poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723396/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Mrs. Schuyler Burning Her Wheat Fields on the Approach of the British by Emanuel Gottlieb Leutze
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922597/image-dog-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Classic era fashion poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723400/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Washington at the battle of Trenton, c1875.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688268/washington-the-battle-trenton-c1875Free Image from public domain license
Museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794814/museum-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Washington Crossing the Delaware – Evening Previous to the Battle of Trenton, December 5th, 1776
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7996812/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Solution finding, woman holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9367718/png-aesthetic-blue-bulbView license
Battle of Tippecanoe, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688587/battle-tippecanoe-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy poster template, customizable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView license
The Last Drop (from McGuire Scrapbook)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8060201/the-last-drop-from-mcguire-scrapbookFree Image from public domain license
Solution finding, woman holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9473237/png-aesthetic-blue-bulbView license
Battle of New Orleans, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691184/battle-new-orleans-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Summer fragrance poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526853/summer-fragrance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sheridan's ride / Thulstrup ; facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690616/sheridans-ride-thulstrup-facsimile-print-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Solution finding, woman holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9472783/png-aesthetic-blue-bulbView license
Gen. J.E.B. Stuart's raid around McClellan, June 1862 / H.A. Ogden.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691387/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
The Confederate States of America : 22 February 1862 - deo vindice / Andrew B. Graham Litho. Washington, D.C.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688170/image-vintage-poster-1862-americaFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Washington Crossing the Delaware–Evening Previous to the Battle of Trenton, December 25th, 1776
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8027051/image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain license
Bonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050231/bonaparte-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView license
Diagram of the Federal Government and American Union by N. Mendal Shafer, attorney and counseller at law, office no. 5…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690577/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Innovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9400446/innovative-woman-vintage-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Battle of Shiloh / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691323/battle-shiloh-thulstrup-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license