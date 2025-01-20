Edit ImageCrop38SaveSaveEdit Imagesaintjesusangelpublic domain jesusvintage posterpublic domain crucifixpublic domain religionchristian[Female saint holding crucifix while crown of thorns is placed on her head by an angel]View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 914 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6885 x 9035 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6885 x 9035 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAscension day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494595/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseFemale saint holding crucifix while crown of thorns is placed on her head by an angel. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16232516/image-jesus-christ-crown-angelFree Image from public domain licenseChild of God poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762874/child-god-poster-templateView licenseOur lady of Knockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689469/our-lady-knockFree Image from public domain licenseTrust in Jesus poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836006/trust-jesus-poster-templateView licenseThe Faithful Crownedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689271/the-faithful-crownedFree Image from public domain licenseChristian faith poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050294/christian-faith-poster-templateView licenseS. Maria de perpetuo succursuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689286/maria-perpetuo-succursuFree Image from public domain licenseLove like Jesus poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762870/love-like-jesus-poster-templateView licenseThe crucifixion. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16133753/image-jesus-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHoly mass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578291/holy-mass-poster-templateView licenseThe crucifixionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688554/the-crucifixionFree Image from public domain licenseBible psalm poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428707/bible-psalm-poster-templateView licenseOur redeemerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688047/our-redeemerFree Image from public domain licenseChristian faith poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050009/christian-faith-poster-templateView license[Jesus with crown of thorns]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688372/jesus-with-crown-thornsFree Image from public domain licenseLight & truth poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049387/light-truth-poster-templateView licenseThe crucifixionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688607/the-crucifixionFree Image from public domain licenseBible psalm poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049940/bible-psalm-poster-templateView licenseGuardian angels. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126663/image-jesus-angels-artFree Image from public domain licenseBelieve in god poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559596/believe-god-poster-template-editable-text-designView license[Jesus Christ with crown of thorns]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688633/jesus-christ-with-crown-thornsFree Image from public domain licenseTogether we pray poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774760/together-pray-poster-templateView license"The apparition of our Lord to blessed Margaret Mary Alacoque"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688771/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday celebration poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460216/good-friday-celebration-poster-templateView licenseMessengers of love, Matth. 25, 35, 36https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688654/messengers-love-matth-25-35Free Image from public domain licenseChurch Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723634/church-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGuardian angelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688200/guardian-angelsFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11173872/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseS.S. Heart of Maryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689322/ss-heart-maryFree Image from public domain licensePrayer meeting poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11887379/prayer-meeting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe assumptionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689055/the-assumptionFree Image from public domain licenseChristianity course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe assumption. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16231415/image-jesus-angels-artFree Image from public domain licenseChristian fellowship poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407894/christian-fellowship-poster-templateView licenseThe patriarch Sanct Joseph our all holy patron saint of the Roman Catholic churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689070/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494602/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe angels in the sepulchrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689372/the-angels-the-sepulchreFree Image from public domain licensePrayer meeting poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11886789/prayer-meeting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBiblical scene, Christ with angel. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16132611/image-jesus-christ-angel-artFree Image from public domain license