Star cluster in Hercules, from a study made in June, 1877
Celestial bodies poster template, editable design
Star clusters in Hurcules from the Trouvelot astronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895)
The great nebula in Orion, from a study made in the years 1875-76
Mare humorum, from a study made in 1875
The planet Mars, observed September 3, 1877, at 11h. 55m. P.M.
The great comet of 1881, observed on the night of June 25-26, at 1h. 20m. A.M.
Group of sun spots and veiled spots, observed on June 17th, 1875, at 7h. 30m. A.M.
The November meteors from the Trouvelot astronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895)
[Image of stars]
The great nebula in Orionfrom the Trouvelot astronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895)
The November meteors
Total eclipse of the sun
Part of the Milky Way
The planet Jupiter
The planet Saturn
[Image showing a quarter of a celestial body, showing craters]
Solar protuberances, observed on May 5, 1873, at 9h. 40m. A.M.
Aurora borealis, as observed March 1, 1872, at 9h. 25m. P.M.
The zodiacal light, observed February 20, 1876
