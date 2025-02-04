Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imageamerican flaglithographvintage posteramerican flag antiqueartvintagepublic domainillustrationLincoln and Hamlin, Howard, H. C., [Philadephia? : H.C. Howard], 1860.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 810 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7492 x 5057 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBeer fest poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770017/beer-fest-poster-templateView licenseFor president, Abram Lincoln. For vice president, Hannibal Hamlin, Howard, H. C., [Philadephia : publisher not identified]…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688579/image-vintage-american-flag-illustration-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseSport race poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719785/png-america-american-flag-antiqueView licenseFor president John Bell. For vice president Edward Everetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691340/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican flag poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641205/american-flag-poster-templateView licenseProof for an American flag campaign banner for John C. Breckinridge and Joseph Lane (1860) by H.C. Howard. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614887/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641179/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseAbraham Lincoln. President of the United States, assassinated April 14th 1865 / engraved and published by John C. McRae, 105…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690462/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseWm. Harris, Jr. presents John Drinkwater's Abraham Lincolnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648799/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView licenseAmerican flag campaign banner for Stephen A. Douglas and Herschel V. Johnson (1860) by H.C. Howard. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7615407/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican flag poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723548/png-america-american-flagView licenseProof for an American flag campaign banner for John C. Breckinridge and Joseph Lane (1860) by H.C. Howard. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7615409/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license4th of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358567/4th-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAmerican flag campaign banner for Stephen A. Douglas and Herschel V. Johnson (1860) by H.C. Howard. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614884/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license[Abraham Lincoln]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688678/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseAbraham Lincoln the martyr presidenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690762/abraham-lincoln-the-martyr-presidentFree Image from public domain licensePink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView licenseOur patriots of the war, Abraham Lincolnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689371/our-patriots-the-war-abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572187/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseAbraham Lincoln with malice toward none with charity for allhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689962/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572175/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePresidential campaign, 1864. Candidates for President and Vice-President of United States. Election, Tuesday, November 8…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690692/image-vintage-poster-vice-electionFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife support poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827474/wildlife-support-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLincoln's address at the dedication of the Gettysburg National Cemetery, November 19, 1863https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688849/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage sunset poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704342/vintage-sunset-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHon. Abraham Lincoln,https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689800/hon-abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain license4th of July poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAbraham Lincolnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690027/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseHousewarming Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12544226/housewarming-instagram-post-templateView licenseAbraham Lincoln, the martyr president, H.H. Lloyd & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686760/abraham-lincoln-the-martyr-president-hh-lloyd-coFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAbraham Lincoln, sixteenth president of the United States - born Feby. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688827/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican studies poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11705550/american-studies-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAbraham Lincoln, sixteenth president of the United States - born Feby. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865, [New York] :…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688570/image-vintage-poster-lithographs-public-domain-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseRetro boutique Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255773/retro-boutique-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDiagram of the Federal Government and American Union by N. Mendal Shafer, attorney and counseller at law, office no. 5…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690577/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license