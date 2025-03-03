rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dessert no. 4 / C.P. Ream, 1870., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Save
Edit Image
l. prangdessert illustrationsposterdessertvintage illustrationvintage postervintage dessertfruit poster
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796647/little-pigs-animal-badge-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dessert no. 3 / C.P. Ream., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Dessert no. 3 / C.P. Ream., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689017/dessert-no-cp-ream-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798779/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Correggio's Magdalena, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Correggio's Magdalena, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690280/correggios-magdalena-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798780/png-animal-background-badgeView license
The Death of Columbus, L. Prang & Co., publisher
The Death of Columbus, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691391/the-death-columbus-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796713/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Battle of Spottsylvania [sic] / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Battle of Spottsylvania [sic] / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690610/battle-spottsylvania-sic-thulstrup-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796716/png-animal-background-badgeView license
Flowers of memory / E. Remington., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Flowers of memory / E. Remington., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688824/flowers-memory-remington-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796721/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Thistle, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Thistle, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688596/thistle-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798781/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lobster, eggs, celery, etc. / after R.D. Wilkie., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Lobster, eggs, celery, etc. / after R.D. Wilkie., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687947/lobster-eggs-celery-etc-after-rd-wilkie-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Classic collection poster template, editable text and design
Classic collection poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591076/classic-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Baby in trouble, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Baby in trouble, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691137/baby-trouble-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Strawberry farm poster template, customizable ad
Strawberry farm poster template, customizable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9077269/strawberry-farm-poster-template-customizableView license
Balm and spirea / [after] E.T.F., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Balm and spirea / [after] E.T.F., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687771/balm-and-spirea-after-etf-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890073/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The prize piggies, L. Prang & Co., publisher
The prize piggies, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688585/the-prize-piggies-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Bakery shop poster template, dessert illustration, editable text
Bakery shop poster template, dessert illustration, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7577931/imageView license
Autumn leaves, no. two, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Autumn leaves, no. two, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688358/autumn-leaves-no-two-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Bakery shop poster template, dessert illustration, editable text
Bakery shop poster template, dessert illustration, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7593024/imageView license
[Nasturtiums], L. Prang & Co., publisher
[Nasturtiums], L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687744/nasturtiums-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Baptism invitation template
Baptism invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537978/baptism-invitation-templateView license
Little Bo Peep / J.G. Brown ; J. Howard Collier lith., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Little Bo Peep / J.G. Brown ; J. Howard Collier lith., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690700/image-john-collier-prang-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain license
Bakery poster template, editable design
Bakery poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14721328/bakery-poster-template-editable-designView license
[Flowers] / [after] E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisher
[Flowers] / [after] E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687839/flowers-after-et-fisher-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Yellow fruit store poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Yellow fruit store poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726942/png-antique-art-blank-spaceView license
Prize black Alicante grapes, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prize black Alicante grapes, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687956/prize-black-alicante-grapes-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Back to school sale poster template, customizable design
Back to school sale poster template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836791/back-school-sale-poster-template-customizable-designView license
Hot Springs of Gardiner's River, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Hot Springs of Gardiner's River, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689169/image-thomas-moran-prang-yellowstone-posterFree Image from public domain license
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and design
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23367836/image-baseball-person-sportsView license
Matthew X, 29, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Matthew X, 29, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690726/matthew-29-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Autumn dessert recipe poster template, editable text and design
Autumn dessert recipe poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11904874/autumn-dessert-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Skating / Hy Sandham ; aquarelle print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
Skating / Hy Sandham ; aquarelle print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689186/skating-sandham-aquarelle-print-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Finding faith poster template, editable text and design
Finding faith poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738434/finding-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 6. Be faithful, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 6. Be faithful, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689475/prangs-floral-mottoes-no-faithful-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Christening celebration invitation template
Christening celebration invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537891/christening-celebration-invitation-templateView license
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 10. The Lord is risen, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 10. The Lord is risen, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689553/prangs-floral-mottoes-no-10-the-lord-risen-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license