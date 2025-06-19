Edit ImageCrop25SaveSaveEdit Imagebrunettewoman gardenervintage gardenvintage posterpublic domain postersbrunette woman illustrationantiqueartBrunette beautyView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 805 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7683 x 11451 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 7683 x 11451 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license"American beauties"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688489/american-beautiesFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's empowerment editable poster template, vintage ephemera remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733444/womens-empowerment-editable-poster-template-vintage-ephemera-remixView licenseIrenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688763/ireneFree Image from public domain licenseMidsummer park party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12039392/midsummer-park-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseZuleik, "The bride of Abeydos"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690570/zuleik-the-bride-abeydosFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup editable poster template, vintage ephemera remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733439/health-checkup-editable-poster-template-vintage-ephemera-remixView license[Woman in turban looking upward]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689869/woman-turban-looking-upwardFree Image from public domain licenseFind inner peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510343/find-inner-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAutomobilityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688373/automobilityFree Image from public domain licenseAntique shop editable poster template, vintage ephemera remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733434/antique-shop-editable-poster-template-vintage-ephemera-remixView license"Kate"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687988/kateFree Image from public domain licenseBook fair editable poster template, vintage ephemera remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733435/book-fair-editable-poster-template-vintage-ephemera-remixView licenseVirtuehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689563/virtueFree Image from public domain licenseBallet academy editable poster template, vintage ephemera remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733437/ballet-academy-editable-poster-template-vintage-ephemera-remixView license[Woman sitting on giant H]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688249/woman-sitting-giantFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion guide poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510893/vintage-fashion-guide-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseElisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689306/eliseFree Image from public domain licenseBaptism ceremony editable poster template, vintage ephemera remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733440/baptism-ceremony-editable-poster-template-vintage-ephemera-remixView licenseNew York fashions. Spring & summerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690413/new-york-fashions-spring-summerFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market editable poster template, vintage ephemera remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733436/flea-market-editable-poster-template-vintage-ephemera-remixView licenseExcelsior fashions, fall and winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689383/excelsior-fashions-fall-and-winterFree Image from public domain licenseSelf love poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690291/self-love-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAmerican fashions, fall & winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690925/american-fashions-fall-winterFree Image from public domain licenseMusic party editable poster template, vintage ephemera remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733442/music-party-editable-poster-template-vintage-ephemera-remixView license[Woman with dog and two men watched by man with horse in foreround]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689583/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePoster paper mockup, realistic wall decor, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213005/poster-paper-mockup-realistic-wall-decor-editable-designView license[Men's fashions, one woman in a red dress]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689842/mens-fashions-one-woman-red-dressFree Image from public domain licenseSpa business editable poster template, vintage ephemera remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733443/spa-business-editable-poster-template-vintage-ephemera-remixView licenseRoyal fashions, summer 1899https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690756/royal-fashions-summer-1899Free Image from public domain licensePremium perfume poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526782/premium-perfume-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseExcelsior fashions. Spring and summerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690867/excelsior-fashions-spring-and-summerFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseModern fashions. Spring and summer, 1909https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690851/modern-fashions-spring-and-summer-1909Free Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseModern fashions. Spring & summerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688603/modern-fashions-spring-summerFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView license[Woman holding Yale flag standing in front of giant Y]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689370/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gardening poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14775680/vintage-gardening-poster-templateView license[Fashions for women, 1894]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688777/fashions-for-women-1894Free Image from public domain license