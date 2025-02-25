Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imagecurrier & ivesrose vintagevintage posterlithographrosesflowerartvintageThe feast of roses, Currier & Ives.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 956 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5656 x 7096 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 5656 x 7096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt & flower Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537415/art-flower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRoses, and rosebuds, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688993/roses-and-rosebuds-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseFloral perfume Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543955/floral-perfume-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Boquet of roses, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686776/boquet-roses-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseDog birthday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12812515/dog-birthday-poster-templateView licenseMoss roses and buds, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686714/moss-roses-and-buds-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseDog birthday Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723481/dog-birthday-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe rival roses, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688948/the-rival-roses-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseDog birthday Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12812520/dog-birthday-instagram-story-templateView licenseFlowers: Roses and bluebells, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686729/flowers-roses-and-bluebells-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty essentials poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721581/beauty-essentials-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe three jolly kittens - at the feast, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688301/the-three-jolly-kittens-the-feast-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseDog birthday blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12812517/dog-birthday-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe three jolly kittens - after the feast, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689828/the-three-jolly-kittens-after-the-feast-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522523/vintage-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSpring flowers, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690464/spring-flowers-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty essentials Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721592/beauty-essentials-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFlower basket, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688887/flower-basket-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032387/blooming-beauty-poster-templateView licenseFruit vase, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688853/fruit-vase-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty essentials Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509021/beauty-essentials-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe pride of the garden, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689053/the-pride-the-garden-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty essentials blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721587/beauty-essentials-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe flower vase, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688884/the-flower-vase-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseRose fragrance poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737990/rose-fragrance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe lady's boquet, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689898/the-ladys-boquet-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseNew year cheers Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723487/new-year-cheers-instagram-post-templateView licenseFlora's treasures, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686834/floras-treasures-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rose poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689373/vintage-rose-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWelcome to our home, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689000/welcome-our-home-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licensePainting workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510812/painting-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSacred to the memory of, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690545/sacred-the-memory-of-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681108/spring-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSummer, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690441/summer-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseWelcome, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686798/welcome-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8615675/flower-shop-poster-template-editable-designView licenseHoly virgin pray for us, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688801/holy-virgin-pray-for-us-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseCoconut recipe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952759/coconut-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOur father who art in heaven, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688996/our-father-who-art-heaven-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license