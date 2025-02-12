rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
[Captured by Morgan's cavalry at La Vergne, Tennessee, 1863] by Adolph G. Metzner
Save
Edit Image
civil warillustration warwar postervintage posterschmittwar postersvintage militaryamerican
In the Plateau Country, Colorado, vintage painting by William Henry Holmes. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
In the Plateau Country, Colorado, vintage painting by William Henry Holmes. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830428/png-american-art-artworkView license
[Lieutenant Colonel Francis (Frank) Erdelmeyer, Stone's River, Tennessee, January 1863] by Adolph G. Metzner
[Lieutenant Colonel Francis (Frank) Erdelmeyer, Stone's River, Tennessee, January 1863] by Adolph G. Metzner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690957/image-american-civil-war-postersFree Image from public domain license
Humanitarian crisis poster template, editable minimal retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Humanitarian crisis poster template, editable minimal retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690110/png-american-architecture-artView license
[Attention! Lieutenant Colonel Henry von Trebra August 26, 1861] by Adolph G. Metzner
[Attention! Lieutenant Colonel Henry von Trebra August 26, 1861] by Adolph G. Metzner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686752/image-vintage-military-american-artFree Image from public domain license
Beer label template, editable design
Beer label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516262/beer-label-template-editable-designView license
Marriage at the camp of the 7th N.J.V. Army of the Potomac, Va
Marriage at the camp of the 7th N.J.V. Army of the Potomac, Va
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689677/image-art-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain license
War history poster template, editable vintage photography design
War history poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
[General August Willich's quarters near Lookout Mountain, Tennessee] by Adolph G. Metzner
[General August Willich's quarters near Lookout Mountain, Tennessee] by Adolph G. Metzner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691038/image-tennessee-vintage-civil-war-americanFree Image from public domain license
American flag blog banner template
American flag blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061687/american-flag-blog-banner-templateView license
[Captain Francis (Frank) Erdelmeyer and Private Jacob Lawinsky [i.e. Labinsky?] at an outpost near Corinth, Mississippi…
[Captain Francis (Frank) Erdelmeyer and Private Jacob Lawinsky [i.e. Labinsky?] at an outpost near Corinth, Mississippi…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691013/image-civil-war-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Right to vote poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Right to vote poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761332/png-america-american-artView license
[The first Rebel prisoners & Genl [i.e. General] Willich, Green River, Ky [i.e. Kentucky] / A.M. by Adolph G. Metzner
[The first Rebel prisoners & Genl [i.e. General] Willich, Green River, Ky [i.e. Kentucky] / A.M. by Adolph G. Metzner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691017/image-american-civil-warFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book sale poster template
Vintage book sale poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641417/vintage-book-sale-poster-templateView license
Professor Lowe in his balloon
Professor Lowe in his balloon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6284712/professor-lowe-his-balloonFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day poster template
Anzac day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView license
Frances L. Clalin, 4 mo. heavy artillery, Co. I 13 mo., Cavalry Co. A. 22 months / S. Masury, photographic artist, 289…
Frances L. Clalin, 4 mo. heavy artillery, Co. I 13 mo., Cavalry Co. A. 22 months / S. Masury, photographic artist, 289…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6294376/photo-image-people-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day poster template
Anzac day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640843/anzac-day-poster-templateView license
Unidentified boy in Union zouave uniform with drum
Unidentified boy in Union zouave uniform with drum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6291464/unidentified-boy-union-zouave-uniform-with-drumFree Image from public domain license
Peace not war poster template, editable text and design
Peace not war poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11722136/peace-not-war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Frances L. Clalin, 4 mo. heavy artillery, Co. I 13 mo., Cavalry Co. A. 22 months / S. Masury, photographic artist, 289…
Frances L. Clalin, 4 mo. heavy artillery, Co. I 13 mo., Cavalry Co. A. 22 months / S. Masury, photographic artist, 289…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6294667/photo-image-people-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day poster template
Anzac day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640702/anzac-day-poster-templateView license
Unidentified soldier in Union cavalry uniform, on horse, with cavalry saber, in front of encampment with winter chimneys
Unidentified soldier in Union cavalry uniform, on horse, with cavalry saber, in front of encampment with winter chimneys
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6294615/photo-image-horse-animals-frameFree Image from public domain license
American flag poster template
American flag poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641231/american-flag-poster-templateView license
Unidentified Civil War veteran and unidentified World War I soldier / Schriever, Scranton, Pa.
Unidentified Civil War veteran and unidentified World War I soldier / Schriever, Scranton, Pa.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6296399/photo-image-people-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day poster template
Memorial day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571846/memorial-day-poster-templateView license
Unidentified African American Civil War veteran of G.A.R. Col. John W. Patterson Post no. 151 of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania /…
Unidentified African American Civil War veteran of G.A.R. Col. John W. Patterson Post no. 151 of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania /…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6294301/photo-image-people-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary poster template
D-Day anniversary poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639544/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView license
Union army, soldier models. Free public domain CC0 image.
Union army, soldier models. Free public domain CC0 image.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6017166/photo-image-public-domain-free-menFree Image from public domain license
Women's rights poster template
Women's rights poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14610285/womens-rights-poster-templateView license
Union army, soldier models. Free public domain CC0 image.
Union army, soldier models. Free public domain CC0 image.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6030319/photo-image-public-domain-free-menFree Image from public domain license
D-Day poster template
D-Day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638586/d-day-poster-templateView license
[Lookout Mountain, Tennessee, fall 1863] by Adolph G. Metzner
[Lookout Mountain, Tennessee, fall 1863] by Adolph G. Metzner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687769/lookout-mountain-tennessee-fall-1863-adolph-metznerFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640701/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
Susie King Taylor, known as the first African American Army nurse
Susie King Taylor, known as the first African American Army nurse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6292079/susie-king-taylor-known-the-first-african-american-army-nurseFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary festival poster template
D-Day anniversary festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640708/d-day-anniversary-festival-poster-templateView license
Unidentified soldier in Confederate uniform with shotgun sitting next to dog
Unidentified soldier in Confederate uniform with shotgun sitting next to dog
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648971/photo-image-frame-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView license
Abraham Lincoln on battlefield at Antietam, Maryland, cropped version that highlights McLellan and Lincoln
Abraham Lincoln on battlefield at Antietam, Maryland, cropped version that highlights McLellan and Lincoln
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6293917/photo-image-people-public-domain-clothingFree Image from public domain license
Bookstore poster template
Bookstore poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641357/bookstore-poster-templateView license
Unidentified soldier in Union uniform with dog and unidentified woman
Unidentified soldier in Union uniform with dog and unidentified woman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6294151/unidentified-soldier-union-uniform-with-dog-and-unidentified-womanFree Image from public domain license