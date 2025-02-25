rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
National Association of Civil War Musicians in the Grand Army review, Washington, D.C., 1915 / Photo by Schutz, 613 14th…
Save
Edit Image
civil warvintage panoramicvintage portrait photograph people photoswarvintage illustration musicianpanoramic art public domainpanoramic illustrationunited states history
World War II poster template, editable vintage photography design
World War II poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21443655/world-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Unidentified Civil War veteran of the Elizabeth, N.J. Veteran Zouaves in Grand Army of the Republic uniform with medals /…
Unidentified Civil War veteran of the Elizabeth, N.J. Veteran Zouaves in Grand Army of the Republic uniform with medals /…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6294663/photo-image-people-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
American flag blog banner template
American flag blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061687/american-flag-blog-banner-templateView license
Unidentified African American Civil War veteran in Grand Army of the Republic uniform with two children / Goodman and…
Unidentified African American Civil War veteran in Grand Army of the Republic uniform with two children / Goodman and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6294201/photo-image-people-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Independence day blog banner template
Independence day blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061691/independence-day-blog-banner-templateView license
Civil war veteran Daniel Henry Lawrence Gleason
Civil war veteran Daniel Henry Lawrence Gleason
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6294721/civil-war-veteran-daniel-henry-lawrence-gleasonFree Image from public domain license
Art Facebook post template with original photography portrait of Oscar Wilde, editable text and design
Art Facebook post template with original photography portrait of Oscar Wilde, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23145309/image-aesthetic-book-personView license
Unidentified African American Civil War veteran of G.A.R. Col. John W. Patterson Post no. 151 of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania /…
Unidentified African American Civil War veteran of G.A.R. Col. John W. Patterson Post no. 151 of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania /…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6294301/photo-image-people-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Civil War veterans and their families at a reunion at Devil's Den, Gettysburg / W.H. Tipton, 3 Main St., Gettysburg, Pa.
Civil War veterans and their families at a reunion at Devil's Den, Gettysburg / W.H. Tipton, 3 Main St., Gettysburg, Pa.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6294283/photo-image-people-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
In the Plateau Country, Colorado, vintage painting by William Henry Holmes. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
In the Plateau Country, Colorado, vintage painting by William Henry Holmes. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830428/png-american-art-artworkView license
Civil War veteran with family
Civil War veteran with family
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6294503/civil-war-veteran-with-familyFree Image from public domain license
Independence day Instagram post template
Independence day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10732012/independence-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Unidentified Civil War veteran and unidentified World War I soldier / Schriever, Scranton, Pa.
Unidentified Civil War veteran and unidentified World War I soldier / Schriever, Scranton, Pa.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6296399/photo-image-people-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain license
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631292/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Civil War veteran George W. Warner of Co. B, 20th Connecticut Infantry Regiment with amputated arms / Peck, photographer.
Civil War veteran George W. Warner of Co. B, 20th Connecticut Infantry Regiment with amputated arms / Peck, photographer.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6294419/photo-image-people-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary festival poster template
D-Day anniversary festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640594/d-day-anniversary-festival-poster-templateView license
Unidentified Civil War veterans of a New York Veterans Cavalry Regiment at regimental reunion
Unidentified Civil War veterans of a New York Veterans Cavalry Regiment at regimental reunion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6294395/photo-image-wooden-people-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Veterans day, USA poster template
Veterans day, USA poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640634/veterans-day-usa-poster-templateView license
Portrait of a Civil War Veteran Wearing a Grand Army of the Republic Medal (c. 1866-1870)
Portrait of a Civil War Veteran Wearing a Grand Army of the Republic Medal (c. 1866-1870)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785922/photo-image-baseball-face-personFree Image from public domain license
War through the lens poster template, editable vintage photography design
War through the lens poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21534604/war-through-the-lens-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Unidentified boy in Union zouave uniform with drum
Unidentified boy in Union zouave uniform with drum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6291464/unidentified-boy-union-zouave-uniform-with-drumFree Image from public domain license
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView license
Dr. Mary Edwards Walker / Elliott & Fry, 55 Baker Street, Portman Square.
Dr. Mary Edwards Walker / Elliott & Fry, 55 Baker Street, Portman Square.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6294627/dr-mary-edwards-walker-elliott-fry-baker-street-portman-squareFree Image from public domain license
Peace not war poster template, editable text and design
Peace not war poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686106/peace-not-war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Heroes of battle of Gettysburg paid tribute by surviving brothers-in-arms. Washington, D.C., May 30, Although there are only…
Heroes of battle of Gettysburg paid tribute by surviving brothers-in-arms. Washington, D.C., May 30, Although there are only…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6294635/photo-image-airplane-people-menFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary Instagram post template
D-Day anniversary Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639493/d-day-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView license
Parade & review of Union Army 15 & Pa. Ave., Washington, D.C., May 24, 1865
Parade & review of Union Army 15 & Pa. Ave., Washington, D.C., May 24, 1865
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7000164/parade-review-union-army-pa-ave-washington-dc-may-24-1865Free Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Parade of Civil War veterans and children carrying American and Alaska flags on urban downtown street
Parade of Civil War veterans and children carrying American and Alaska flags on urban downtown street
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6294495/photo-image-american-flags-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Beer label template, editable design
Beer label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516262/beer-label-template-editable-designView license
Unidentified soldier in Union uniform with dog and unidentified woman
Unidentified soldier in Union uniform with dog and unidentified woman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6294151/unidentified-soldier-union-uniform-with-dog-and-unidentified-womanFree Image from public domain license
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
President Lincoln's second inauguration, March 1865.
President Lincoln's second inauguration, March 1865.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6294159/president-lincolns-second-inauguration-march-1865Free Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Western Bonus Army lays siege to Capitol, spend night on plaza lawns / Photo by Underwood & Underwood.
Western Bonus Army lays siege to Capitol, spend night on plaza lawns / Photo by Underwood & Underwood.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6293911/photo-image-people-building-world-warFree Image from public domain license
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Unidentified soldier in Union cavalry uniform, on horse, with cavalry saber, in front of encampment with winter chimneys
Unidentified soldier in Union cavalry uniform, on horse, with cavalry saber, in front of encampment with winter chimneys
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6294615/photo-image-horse-animals-frameFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571612/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Frances L. Clalin, 4 mo. heavy artillery, Co. I 13 mo., Cavalry Co. A. 22 months / S. Masury, photographic artist, 289…
Frances L. Clalin, 4 mo. heavy artillery, Co. I 13 mo., Cavalry Co. A. 22 months / S. Masury, photographic artist, 289…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6294376/photo-image-people-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license