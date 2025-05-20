Edit ImageCrop17SaveSaveEdit Imagetobaccovintage posterpublic domain postersposterantiquewoman smokingbaltimoresmokingCaprice smoking tobacco, G.W. Gail & Ax., Baltimore, c1879View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 878 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6759 x 9241 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6759 x 9241 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMindfulness meditation poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372575/mindfulness-meditation-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseHand mirror with woman in floral hat with blue ribbont, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905690/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGentlemen club poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11371052/gentlemen-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseJulius Winkelmeyer Brewing Assocon, St. Louis, MO., lager beerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690057/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571635/world-tobacco-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseHand mirror with woman in ruffled white collar, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905639/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseHand mirror with woman wearing jewelled headpiece, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905723/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571908/smoking-kills-blog-banner-templateView licenseHand mirror with woman in feathered collar, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905622/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNo tobacco day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571636/tobacco-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseHand mirror with woman in blue feathered hat, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905693/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseHand mirror with woman in blue floral hat, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905644/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571935/smoking-kills-poster-templateView licenseStamp on envelope, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905682/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688560/smoking-kills-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFolded paper, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905734/image-paper-pattern-personFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687650/world-tobacco-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWhisk Broom, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905616/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking today Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640228/quit-smoking-today-instagram-post-templateView licenseSweet Violet cigarettes. Globe Tobacco Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688046/sweet-violet-cigarettes-globe-tobacco-coFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687706/quit-smoking-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseG.W. Gail & Ax, Navyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688615/gw-gail-ax-navyFree Image from public domain licenseDo not smoke poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118030/not-smoke-poster-templateView licenseBetween the acts, all tobacco cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690219/between-the-acts-all-tobacco-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688594/world-tobacco-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[The opera girl]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688942/the-opera-girlFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking not allowed Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640250/smoking-not-allowed-instagram-post-templateView license[Columbia standing on the earth, holding an American flag and trademark sign]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689200/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13836159/smoking-kills-poster-templateView licenseLorillard's Climax plug tobacco, red tin tag, a head of everythinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689759/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePremium perfume poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526782/premium-perfume-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHighland Spring, ale & porter breweryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689360/highland-spring-ale-porter-breweryFree Image from public domain licenseNo smoking allowed poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13836169/smoking-allowed-poster-templateView licensePin Cushion, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905722/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDo not smoke Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459969/not-smoke-facebook-story-templateView licenseTennis Racket, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905662/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDo not smoke Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459946/not-smoke-instagram-post-templateView licensePicture Frame, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906162/image-frame-person-artFree Image from public domain license