rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Caprice smoking tobacco, G.W. Gail & Ax., Baltimore, c1879
Save
Edit Image
tobaccovintage posterpublic domain postersposterantiquewoman smokingbaltimoresmoking
Mindfulness meditation poster template, editable text & design
Mindfulness meditation poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372575/mindfulness-meditation-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Hand mirror with woman in floral hat with blue ribbont, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to…
Hand mirror with woman in floral hat with blue ribbont, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905690/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Gentlemen club poster template, editable text & design
Gentlemen club poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11371052/gentlemen-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Julius Winkelmeyer Brewing Assocon, St. Louis, MO., lager beer
Julius Winkelmeyer Brewing Assocon, St. Louis, MO., lager beer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690057/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
World no tobacco day blog banner template
World no tobacco day blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571635/world-tobacco-day-blog-banner-templateView license
Hand mirror with woman in ruffled white collar, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy…
Hand mirror with woman in ruffled white collar, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905639/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Hand mirror with woman wearing jewelled headpiece, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote…
Hand mirror with woman wearing jewelled headpiece, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905723/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Smoking kills blog banner template
Smoking kills blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571908/smoking-kills-blog-banner-templateView license
Hand mirror with woman in feathered collar, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy…
Hand mirror with woman in feathered collar, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905622/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain license
No tobacco day Instagram post template
No tobacco day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571636/tobacco-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Hand mirror with woman in blue feathered hat, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy…
Hand mirror with woman in blue feathered hat, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905693/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain license
World no tobacco day poster template
World no tobacco day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView license
Hand mirror with woman in blue floral hat, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long…
Hand mirror with woman in blue floral hat, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905644/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Smoking kills poster template
Smoking kills poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571935/smoking-kills-poster-templateView license
Stamp on envelope, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cut
Stamp on envelope, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cut
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905682/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Smoking kills poster template, editable text and design
Smoking kills poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688560/smoking-kills-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Folded paper, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cut
Folded paper, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cut
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905734/image-paper-pattern-personFree Image from public domain license
World no tobacco day poster template, editable text and design
World no tobacco day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687650/world-tobacco-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Whisk Broom, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cut
Whisk Broom, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cut
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905616/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Quit smoking today Instagram post template
Quit smoking today Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640228/quit-smoking-today-instagram-post-templateView license
Sweet Violet cigarettes. Globe Tobacco Co.
Sweet Violet cigarettes. Globe Tobacco Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688046/sweet-violet-cigarettes-globe-tobacco-coFree Image from public domain license
Quit smoking poster template, editable text and design
Quit smoking poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687706/quit-smoking-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
G.W. Gail & Ax, Navy
G.W. Gail & Ax, Navy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688615/gw-gail-ax-navyFree Image from public domain license
Do not smoke poster template
Do not smoke poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118030/not-smoke-poster-templateView license
Between the acts, all tobacco cigarettes
Between the acts, all tobacco cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690219/between-the-acts-all-tobacco-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
World no tobacco day poster template, editable text and design
World no tobacco day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688594/world-tobacco-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[The opera girl]
[The opera girl]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688942/the-opera-girlFree Image from public domain license
Smoking not allowed Instagram post template
Smoking not allowed Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640250/smoking-not-allowed-instagram-post-templateView license
[Columbia standing on the earth, holding an American flag and trademark sign]
[Columbia standing on the earth, holding an American flag and trademark sign]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689200/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Smoking kills poster template
Smoking kills poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13836159/smoking-kills-poster-templateView license
Lorillard's Climax plug tobacco, red tin tag, a head of everything
Lorillard's Climax plug tobacco, red tin tag, a head of everything
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689759/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Premium perfume poster template, editable text and design
Premium perfume poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526782/premium-perfume-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Highland Spring, ale & porter brewery
Highland Spring, ale & porter brewery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689360/highland-spring-ale-porter-breweryFree Image from public domain license
No smoking allowed poster template
No smoking allowed poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13836169/smoking-allowed-poster-templateView license
Pin Cushion, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cut
Pin Cushion, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cut
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905722/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Do not smoke Facebook story template
Do not smoke Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459969/not-smoke-facebook-story-templateView license
Tennis Racket, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cut
Tennis Racket, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cut
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905662/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Do not smoke Instagram post template
Do not smoke Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459946/not-smoke-instagram-post-templateView license
Picture Frame, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cut
Picture Frame, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cut
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906162/image-frame-person-artFree Image from public domain license