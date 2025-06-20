rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Anna Held
Save
Edit Image
postervintage posterpublic domain postersartvintagepublic domainillustrationportraits
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Portraits of Actors and Actresses: Thirteen Lithographs: Anna Held (1898) print in high resolution by Henri de…
Portraits of Actors and Actresses: Thirteen Lithographs: Anna Held (1898) print in high resolution by Henri de…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2974118/free-illustration-image-art-nouveau-sketch-lautrecFree Image from public domain license
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Anna Held
Anna Held
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648681/anna-heldFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Anna Held (1899) chromolithograph art. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…
Anna Held (1899) chromolithograph art. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493535/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Anna Grobecker. (1869) by Karl Klic and Johann Tomassich
Anna Grobecker. (1869) by Karl Klic and Johann Tomassich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11623029/anna-grobecker-1869-karl-klic-and-johann-tomassichFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Mildred Holland
Mildred Holland
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689517/mildred-hollandFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Yours, Fanny Rice
Yours, Fanny Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690504/yours-fanny-riceFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Anna Zipser and Sophie Konig. (1871) by Karl Klic and Johann Tomassich
Anna Zipser and Sophie Konig. (1871) by Karl Klic and Johann Tomassich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11672717/anna-zipser-and-sophie-konig-1871-karl-klic-and-johann-tomassichFree Image from public domain license
Elegant portrait poster mockup, customizable design
Elegant portrait poster mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21006802/elegant-portrait-poster-mockup-customizable-designView license
Anna Adamberger (1752-1804), actress (around 1786) by Johann Hieronymus Löschenkohl
Anna Adamberger (1752-1804), actress (around 1786) by Johann Hieronymus Löschenkohl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11646168/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView license
Anna Trautmann ( 1812), actress (around 1790) by Johann Hieronymus Löschenkohl
Anna Trautmann ( 1812), actress (around 1790) by Johann Hieronymus Löschenkohl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11646329/anna-trautmann-1812-actress-around-1790-johann-hieronymus-loschenkohlFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
Anna Baumann (around 1746-1830), actress (around 1790) by Johann Hieronymus Löschenkohl
Anna Baumann (around 1746-1830), actress (around 1790) by Johann Hieronymus Löschenkohl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11646182/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Goddess podcast poster template, editable text and design
Goddess podcast poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868610/goddess-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Penitent Magdalene (1869) by Karl Klic
Penitent Magdalene (1869) by Karl Klic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11674465/penitent-magdalene-1869-karl-klicFree Image from public domain license
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
MRS ANNA LANDVOGT. (1873) by Carl von Stur
MRS ANNA LANDVOGT. (1873) by Carl von Stur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11637593/mrs-anna-landvogt-1873-carl-von-sturFree Image from public domain license
Photography class poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Photography class poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731319/png-analog-camera-blank-spaceView license
Frl. Ulke. (1877) by Ignaz Eigner
Frl. Ulke. (1877) by Ignaz Eigner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11663504/frl-ulke-1877-ignaz-eignerFree Image from public domain license
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView license
Anna Held
Anna Held
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847645/anna-heldFree Image from public domain license
Karl Marx Instagram post template from original art illustration, editable design
Karl Marx Instagram post template from original art illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541522/image-art-vintage-illustrationView license
Twee fotoreproducties van tekeningen, voorstellende een portret van Alexander Barthel als Marcus Antonius en een portret van…
Twee fotoreproducties van tekeningen, voorstellende een portret van Alexander Barthel als Marcus Antonius en een portret van…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13760435/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Photo journal ideas poster template, editable text & design
Photo journal ideas poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Portraits of Actors and Actresses: Thirteen Lithographs: Sarah Bernhardt by Henri de Toulouse Lautrec
Portraits of Actors and Actresses: Thirteen Lithographs: Sarah Bernhardt by Henri de Toulouse Lautrec
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9715163/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Anna Held (1896) by Henri de Toulouse Lautrec
Anna Held (1896) by Henri de Toulouse Lautrec
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10052420/anna-held-1896-henri-toulouse-lautrecFree Image from public domain license
Sensual nude editable portrait, Awakening of love. Original from Library of Congress. Remastered by rawpixel.
Sensual nude editable portrait, Awakening of love. Original from Library of Congress. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910361/png-angel-antique-artView license
F. Ziegfeld, Jr. presents Anna Held in Papa's wife by DeKoven & Smith.
F. Ziegfeld, Jr. presents Anna Held in Papa's wife by DeKoven & Smith.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649191/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
History course poster template, editable text and design
History course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767012/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Odette Dulac (1903) print in high resolution by Leonetto Cappiello. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally…
Odette Dulac (1903) print in high resolution by Leonetto Cappiello. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3105262/free-illustration-image-old-actressFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView license
Julia Arthur, U.S. Printing Co.
Julia Arthur, U.S. Printing Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686815/julia-arthur-us-printing-coFree Image from public domain license