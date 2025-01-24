rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
[Bible and books on a scale]
Save
Edit Image
antique scalebiblevintage illustre biblebible posterscales vintage illustrationschristianity public domain imagesvintage posterpublic domain poster
Study session poster template
Study session poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063903/study-session-poster-templateView license
The bible as a library
The bible as a library
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688753/the-bible-libraryFree Image from public domain license
Bible study poster template, editable text and design
Bible study poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12021396/bible-study-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The City of Jehovah
The City of Jehovah
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691290/the-city-jehovahFree Image from public domain license
Study session poster template, editable text and design
Study session poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12566081/study-session-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The practical arithmetical series
The practical arithmetical series
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690224/the-practical-arithmetical-seriesFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template
Ancient art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722041/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Bible roll
Bible roll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689234/bible-rollFree Image from public domain license
Painting class poster template
Painting class poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730263/painting-class-poster-templateView license
The Christians, faith
The Christians, faith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688695/the-christians-faithFree Image from public domain license
Bible psalm poster template
Bible psalm poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049940/bible-psalm-poster-templateView license
[Mother and children reading the bible]
[Mother and children reading the bible]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691327/mother-and-children-reading-the-bibleFree Image from public domain license
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Historical pictorial record of the M.E. church
Historical pictorial record of the M.E. church
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691150/historical-pictorial-record-the-me-churchFree Image from public domain license
Bible studies poster template, editable text & design
Bible studies poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10664304/bible-studies-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Weights and measures
Weights and measures
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688403/weights-and-measuresFree Image from public domain license
Bible studies poster template, editable text & design
Bible studies poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10171604/bible-studies-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
For such an age as this
For such an age as this
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688750/for-such-age-thisFree Image from public domain license
Study session poster template
Study session poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486831/study-session-poster-templateView license
"The apparition of our Lord to blessed Margaret Mary Alacoque"
"The apparition of our Lord to blessed Margaret Mary Alacoque"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688771/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Bible studies Instagram post template, editable text
Bible studies Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12026656/bible-studies-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"Simply to thy cross I cling"
"Simply to thy cross I cling"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688095/simply-thy-cross-clingFree Image from public domain license
Demonology course poster template, editable text and design
Demonology course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601588/demonology-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Japanese scales
Japanese scales
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649886/japanese-scalesFree Image from public domain license
Bible studies Instagram post template, editable text
Bible studies Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12040213/bible-studies-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Suburban homes, a book containing exterior views and floor plans, drawn to a scale, of all these cottages
Suburban homes, a book containing exterior views and floor plans, drawn to a scale, of all these cottages
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689774/image-book-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Praying poster template
Praying poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486829/praying-poster-templateView license
Christ's account of the faithful or the lamb's book of life
Christ's account of the faithful or the lamb's book of life
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689077/image-book-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service poster template
Sunday service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView license
The illustrated book of Christian ballads
The illustrated book of Christian ballads
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687766/the-illustrated-book-christian-balladsFree Image from public domain license
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602848/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Offering of the Paschal Lamb from the German Bible published by Anton Koberger, Nürnberg by Anonymous
Offering of the Paschal Lamb from the German Bible published by Anton Koberger, Nürnberg by Anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9695994/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain license
Tour dates poster template, editable text and design
Tour dates poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12603553/tour-dates-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"Pope Leo XIII"
"Pope Leo XIII"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689435/pope-leo-xiiiFree Image from public domain license
Youth bible school poster template, editable text and design
Youth bible school poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771215/youth-bible-school-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Female saint holding crucifix while crown of thorns is placed on her head by an angel. Original public domain image from…
Female saint holding crucifix while crown of thorns is placed on her head by an angel. Original public domain image from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16232516/image-jesus-christ-crown-angelFree Image from public domain license
Bible psalm poster template
Bible psalm poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428707/bible-psalm-poster-templateView license
Biblical scene, Christ with angel. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Biblical scene, Christ with angel. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16132611/image-jesus-christ-angel-artFree Image from public domain license
Mother's day celebration poster template, editable text and design
Mother's day celebration poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710324/mothers-day-celebration-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A Booke of Christian Prayers
A Booke of Christian Prayers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8253367/booke-christian-prayersFree Image from public domain license