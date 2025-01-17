rawpixel
[Madonna and Jesus holding the world]
Mother's day celebration poster template, editable text and design
The crucifixion
Mother with child, vintage illustrtion by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
The crucifixion. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Christmas Eve mass post template, editable social media design
The sacred heart of Jesus
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
[Virgin Mary with heart emblem]
Good Friday celebration poster template
Visit of the wise men, flight into Egypt
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
The Sistine Madonna
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
[Scenes from the life of Jesus]
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
The sacred heart of Jesus. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
S. Maria de perpetuo succursu
Ancient art exhibition poster template
Christ blessing little children. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Painting class poster template
The angels in the sepulchre
Good Friday poster template
The Faithful Crowned
Mother's day celebration Instagram story template, editable text
"The apparition of our Lord to blessed Margaret Mary Alacoque"
Mother's day celebration post template, editable social media design
[Apar]ition sacred heart of Jesus
Church Instagram post template, editable text
[Allegorical Pathway to Heaven]
Bible study Facebook post template, editable design
The assumption. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
Christ's account of the faithful or the lamb's book of life
Mother's day celebration blog banner template, editable text
The assumption
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
S.S. Heart of Mary
Raphael's famous painting mobile wallpaper, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Christ blessing little children
