rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Battle of Shiloh - April 6th 1862 / Cosack & Co. Lith. Buffalo & Chicago.
Save
Edit Image
chicagotennesseevintage posterconfederate soldiersbuffalotennessee vintagebuffalo soldier
Visit beautiful Chicago poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Visit beautiful Chicago poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8730906/png-1934-america-americanView license
Battle of Mission [i.e., Missionary] Ridge, Nov. 25th, 1863 - presented with the compliments of the McCormick Harvesting…
Battle of Mission [i.e., Missionary] Ridge, Nov. 25th, 1863 - presented with the compliments of the McCormick Harvesting…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690391/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Planetarium poster template, editable text and design
Planetarium poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11887771/planetarium-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Capture of Fort Henry by U.S. gun boats under the command of Flag Officer Foote, February 6th 1862 / J.G. ; Middleton…
Capture of Fort Henry by U.S. gun boats under the command of Flag Officer Foote, February 6th 1862 / J.G. ; Middleton…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690796/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Night sky poster template, editable text and design
Night sky poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11887940/night-sky-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Battle of Chancellorsville, Va. May, 3rd 1863, Currier & Ives.
Battle of Chancellorsville, Va. May, 3rd 1863, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691303/battle-chancellorsville-va-may-3rd-1863-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
July 4th promotion poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
July 4th promotion poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742985/png-12-rates-chicago-eastern-illinois-railroad-1896-4th-july-americanView license
Battle of Shiloh / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Battle of Shiloh / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691323/battle-shiloh-thulstrup-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView license
Battle of Pea Ridge, Ark., Kurz & Allison.
Battle of Pea Ridge, Ark., Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688568/battle-pea-ridge-ark-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Irish whiskey poster template, editable text and design
Irish whiskey poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11725485/irish-whiskey-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Gen. J.E.B. Stuart's raid around McClellan, June 1862 / H.A. Ogden.
Gen. J.E.B. Stuart's raid around McClellan, June 1862 / H.A. Ogden.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691387/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Drink and drive poster template, editable text and design
Drink and drive poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727526/drink-and-drive-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Diagram of the Federal Government and American Union by N. Mendal Shafer, attorney and counseller at law, office no. 5…
Diagram of the Federal Government and American Union by N. Mendal Shafer, attorney and counseller at law, office no. 5…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690577/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage ephemera collage with retro elements, editable design
Vintage ephemera collage with retro elements, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406622/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView license
Battle of Port Hudson / J.O. Davidson ; Facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
Battle of Port Hudson / J.O. Davidson ; Facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691338/image-prang-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Wildlife support poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wildlife support poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827474/wildlife-support-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
The first battle between "iron" ships of war
The first battle between "iron" ships of war
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690874/the-first-battle-between-iron-ships-warFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion poster template
D-Day invasion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView license
Battle of Shiloh
Battle of Shiloh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908245/battle-shilohFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary poster template
D-Day anniversary poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640688/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView license
Battle of Allatoona Pass / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Battle of Allatoona Pass / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688736/battle-allatoona-pass-thulstrup-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
D-Day & Normandy battle poster template
D-Day & Normandy battle poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640664/d-day-normandy-battle-poster-templateView license
View of the Shiloh National Military Park near Shiloh, Tennessee, scene of a two-day, bloody, and decisive battle of the…
View of the Shiloh National Military Park near Shiloh, Tennessee, scene of a two-day, bloody, and decisive battle of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8065885/photo-image-public-domain-united-states-warFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary poster template
D-Day anniversary poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641179/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView license
View of the Shiloh National Military Park near Shiloh, Tennessee, scene of a two-day, bloody, and decisive battle of the…
View of the Shiloh National Military Park near Shiloh, Tennessee, scene of a two-day, bloody, and decisive battle of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8042382/photo-image-public-domain-united-states-warFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640645/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
A U.S. national cemetery Shiloh National Military Park near Shiloh, Tennessee, scene of a two-day, bloody, and decisive…
A U.S. national cemetery Shiloh National Military Park near Shiloh, Tennessee, scene of a two-day, bloody, and decisive…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8062892/photo-image-public-domain-united-states-warFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary poster template
D-Day anniversary poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639544/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView license
Battle of Atlanta--Death of Gen. James B. McPherson--July 22d 1864--Army of the Tennessee engaged, Kurz & Allison.
Battle of Atlanta--Death of Gen. James B. McPherson--July 22d 1864--Army of the Tennessee engaged, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690702/image-atlanta-tennessee-battleFree Image from public domain license
American flag poster template
American flag poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641205/american-flag-poster-templateView license
Log church at the Shiloh National Military Park near Shiloh, Tennessee, scene of a two-day, bloody, and decisive battle of…
Log church at the Shiloh National Military Park near Shiloh, Tennessee, scene of a two-day, bloody, and decisive battle of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8066481/photo-image-church-public-domain-united-statesFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary poster template
D-Day anniversary poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640638/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView license
The war in the Soudan
The war in the Soudan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649245/the-war-the-soudanFree Image from public domain license
Cheeseburger shop poster template, editable text and design
Cheeseburger shop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11919436/cheeseburger-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
International Hotel with new parlors on the rapids - season 1876 - J.T. Fulton, Jr. Proprietor - the only hotel with…
International Hotel with new parlors on the rapids - season 1876 - J.T. Fulton, Jr. Proprietor - the only hotel with…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690998/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Cheeseburger shop poster template, customizable design
Cheeseburger shop poster template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071081/cheeseburger-shop-poster-template-customizable-designView license
Battle of Fort Donelson--Capture of Generals S.B. Buckner and his army, February 16th 1862, Kurz & Allison.
Battle of Fort Donelson--Capture of Generals S.B. Buckner and his army, February 16th 1862, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691345/image-tennessee-battle-vintageFree Image from public domain license
D-Day poster template
D-Day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638586/d-day-poster-templateView license
Battle of Spottsylvania [sic] / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Battle of Spottsylvania [sic] / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690610/battle-spottsylvania-sic-thulstrup-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license