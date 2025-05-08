Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain postersvintage posterwoman vintagefashionvintage fashionwomens tailorantiqueartLatest fashions, ridng habits and tailor-made garmentsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 938 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8657 x 6769 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 8657 x 6769 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarDress for success poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726791/dress-for-success-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLadies tailor-made costumes, ladies tailor edition, spring & summer 1901https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690411/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFashion business poster template, modern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7521935/fashion-business-poster-template-modern-designView licenseExcelsior fashions. Spring and summerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690867/excelsior-fashions-spring-and-summerFree Image from public domain licenseFashion business poster template, modern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7522378/fashion-business-poster-template-modern-designView licenseLatest fashion for spring and summer 1902https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687879/latest-fashion-for-spring-and-summer-1902Free Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseThe tailors' review. Autumn & winter, 1888-89https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690869/the-tailors-review-autumn-winter-1888-89Free Image from public domain licenseCustom clothing, fashion poster template, fashion brandinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7521581/imageView licenseThe tailors' review. Autumn & winter, 1889-90https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690173/the-tailors-review-autumn-winter-1889-90Free Image from public domain licenseDress for success poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493988/dress-for-success-poster-templateView licenseSpring & summer, 1898. Mason & Hanson, importers & jobbers of woolens and tailors trimmingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689574/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBespoke tailor & clothing poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944272/bespoke-tailor-clothing-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe International Tailoring Co., 1899 - fall and winter - 1900https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687783/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCustom clothing, fashion poster template, fashion brandinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7522353/imageView licenseW. Born & Co., Chicago's greatest merchant tailors, spring & summer 1899https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690766/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWomen podcast poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10117735/women-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMason & Hanson, importers & jobbers of woolens and tailors trimmingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690852/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseClearance sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036851/clearance-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLatest styles, fall & winter 1896-7https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690182/latest-styles-fall-winter-1896-7Free Image from public domain licenseWomen's empowerment editable poster template, vintage ephemera remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733444/womens-empowerment-editable-poster-template-vintage-ephemera-remixView licenseAmerican fashions, spring and summerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690096/american-fashions-spring-and-summerFree Image from public domain licenseSpring offer poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11992733/spring-offer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseModern fashions. Spring & summerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688603/modern-fashions-spring-summerFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView license[Men wearing a variety of clothing styles and fashions, man and woman on horseback]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690909/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license70% sale poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11212852/70percent-sale-poster-template-editable-text-designView license1883 - Spring & Summer - 1883https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690818/1883-spring-summer-1883Free Image from public domain licenseFashion History poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11667141/fashion-history-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseRoyal fashions, summer 1899https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690756/royal-fashions-summer-1899Free Image from public domain licenseVintage boutique editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723404/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license[Fashions for women, 1894]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688777/fashions-for-women-1894Free Image from public domain licenseFashion boutique poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956880/fashion-boutique-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFashions for spring & summer 1875 by Genio C. Scotthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690765/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's business fashion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036751/womens-business-fashion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Woman with dog and two men watched by man with horse in foreround]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689583/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseClassic era fashion poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723398/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseModern fashions. Spring and summer, 1909https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690851/modern-fashions-spring-and-summer-1909Free Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723405/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license[Women and one man wearing fur coats]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690850/women-and-one-man-wearing-fur-coatsFree Image from public domain license