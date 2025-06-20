Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevintage posterturkey illustrationantique dogpublic domain dogdog printdogsartvintage"Gathering the flock"View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 977 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7697 x 9454 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt week poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730580/art-week-poster-templateView licenseGathering the flock / original by F. Steinmann.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689586/gathering-the-flock-original-steinmannFree Image from public domain licenseJourney through art poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730309/journey-through-art-poster-templateView license[Boy and girl fishing from the shore of a lake with farmers gathering hay in the background]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690917/image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage bird animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15847853/editable-vintage-bird-animal-design-element-setView licenseHappy hourshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689181/happy-hoursFree Image from public domain licenseTrusted heart poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21682264/trusted-heart-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseScene Pompejenne IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689918/scene-pompejenneFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLittle brothers. (And their playmates)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689836/little-brothers-and-their-playmatesFree Image from public domain licenseHappy thanksgiving editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615500/happy-thanksgiving-editable-poster-templateView license"Music hath charms"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690658/music-hath-charmsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable real pressed butterfly design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377240/editable-real-pressed-butterfly-design-element-setView licenseWho laughs last laughs besthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689926/who-laughs-last-laughs-bestFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license"Don't be afraid" [Little boy with a sailor's coat and hat holding a dog under each arm]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689191/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving recipe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12011600/thanksgiving-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Young man in gray suit smoking a pipe and looking at a dog]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687827/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTurkey recipe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12015081/turkey-recipe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMy protector by Schile, H. (Henry)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689568/protector-schile-henryFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license[A turkey placed in the center of the image with chickens in front and a mallard duck sitting in front of the chickens]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689269/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving recipe party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12006796/thanksgiving-recipe-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLes famcais devant Constantinpolehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690389/les-famcais-devant-constantinpoleFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving dinner poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12006907/thanksgiving-dinner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFarm industries no. 31https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688107/farm-industries-noFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving recipe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12026652/thanksgiving-recipe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTurkey brand molasses. Bryan Bro's. New Orleans, c1891.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688349/turkey-brand-molasses-bryan-bros-new-orleans-c1891Free Image from public domain licenseDiscover Japan poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11556687/discover-japan-poster-template-editable-text-designView license1 sheet poultry no. 73https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687688/sheet-poultry-noFree Image from public domain licenseLivestock farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12014176/livestock-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWild turkey, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687945/wild-turkey-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseCome and Go, A Book of Changing Pictures (ca. 1890) by Ernest Nister. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2426686/free-illustration-image-children-winter-dogFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLa Bergerie by Benjamin Louis Auguste Dammanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9687295/bergerie-benjamin-louis-auguste-dammanFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView license[Women and children gathering hay, feeding chickens]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690911/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBird flu Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12026544/bird-flu-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOur boyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690330/our-boyFree Image from public domain license