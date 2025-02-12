Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageposterillustrationvintagevintage postercivilwarswarwar posterPictorial war recordsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 961 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6950 x 8674 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRetro lion poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723643/png-animal-art-antiqueView licenseBattle of Pea Ridge, Ark., Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688568/battle-pea-ridge-ark-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseNow all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView licenseCapture of Fort Fisher, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691321/capture-fort-fisher-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseMedicine at war poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21544912/medicine-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseBattle of Chancellorsville, Va. May, 3rd 1863, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691303/battle-chancellorsville-va-may-3rd-1863-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseNo war poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747900/war-poster-templateView licenseSheridan's charge at Winchesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690335/sheridans-charge-winchesterFree Image from public domain licenseGas mask poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640693/gas-mask-poster-templateView licenseBattle of Allatoona Pass / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688736/battle-allatoona-pass-thulstrup-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719914/strong-girls-united-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseBattle of Shiloh / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691323/battle-shiloh-thulstrup-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseMoney management poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511548/money-management-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBattle of Port Hudson / J.O. Davidson ; Facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691338/image-prang-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseHumanitarian crisis poster template, editable minimal retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690110/png-american-architecture-artView licenseSiege of Vicksburg--13, 15, & 17 Corps, Commanded by Gen. U.S. Grant, assisted by the Navy under Admiral Porter--Surrender…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691367/image-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-commanders-history-navyFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720213/women-power-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseGen. J.E.B. Stuart's raid around McClellan, June 1862 / H.A. Ogden.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691387/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHappy hour Pinterest pin template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7662158/happy-hour-pinterest-pin-template-editable-textView licenseBattle of Atlanta--Death of Gen. James B. McPherson--July 22d 1864--Army of the Tennessee engaged, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690702/image-atlanta-tennessee-battleFree Image from public domain licenseWinter magic poster with playful winter characters. Magic of winter fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22414806/image-xmas-cute-personView licenseBattle of Mission [i.e., Missionary] Ridge, Nov. 25th, 1863 - presented with the compliments of the McCormick Harvesting…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690391/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEquality for women poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720264/equality-for-women-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseCross of honor and soldier's record, united daughters confederacy, to the U.C.V.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689764/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWomen driving poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13184402/women-driving-poster-templateView licenseDiagram of the Federal Government and American Union by N. Mendal Shafer, attorney and counseller at law, office no. 5…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690577/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFeminism poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738105/png-the-girl-left-behind-still-behind-him-shes-wow-1943-vintage-poster-adolph-treidler-american-artView licenseThe Union war charthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691189/the-union-war-chartFree Image from public domain licensePeace please poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747903/peace-please-poster-templateView license[War battle scene during the Battle of Galicia between the Russians and the Austro-Hungarians]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689621/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWar history poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseThe first battle between "iron" ships of warhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690874/the-first-battle-between-iron-ships-warFree Image from public domain licensePoverty poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13240845/poverty-poster-templateView licenseBattle of Shiloh - April 6th 1862 / Cosack & Co. Lith. Buffalo & Chicago.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689272/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePeace not war poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11232086/peace-not-war-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBattle of Tippecanoe, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688587/battle-tippecanoe-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseTerrific combat between the "Monitor" 2 guns & "Merrimac" 10 guns The first fight between iron clad ships of war, in Hampton…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691294/image-merrimac-1862-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licensePrevent global warming poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8754736/png-america-architecture-artView licenseHistorical pictorial record of the M.E. churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691150/historical-pictorial-record-the-me-churchFree Image from public domain license