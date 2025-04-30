rawpixel
Little Red Riding Hood / Kate Gray, 72 ; James F. Queen, CR.
Travel guide poster template, editable text and design
The bright little teacher, after D.R. Knight / J. Queen after D.R. Knight.
Retro collection poster template, editable text & design
The young rogues / G. David pinxt. ; J. Queen, chromo.
Horse riding academy poster template, customizable design & text
Peerless by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)
Spring Getaway poster template, editable text and design
The baptism of Christ by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)
Motorbike sale poster template, editable text and design
[Apollo Belvidere, study showing the forehead, eyes, and bridge of nose] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)
Career day poster template
[George Washington, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing slightly left, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)
Ride your bike poster template
Photograph album. John F. DuComb, No. 27 S. 6th Street, Philadelphia by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)
The trunk of a red old car poster template, editable text and design
Ruins on the Nile / J.H. ; J.Q. (James Fuller Queen, 1820 or 1821-1886)
Horse riding school poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
[Power of music] / chromo. of Duval & Hunter, Philadelphia ; Jas. F. Queen after A. Dircks.
Carnival Instagram post template, editable text and design
[Abraham Lincoln, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)
Car club poster template, editable text and design
[Small girl leaning against an overturned wash tub on which two puppies have been placed; a cat stands in the doorway…
Motorcycles poster template, editable text and design
[General Ulysses S. Grant, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing slightly right, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821…
Ride your bike poster template, editable text and design
Armory of the First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry / Jas. Queen del., P.S. Duval & Son (printer)
Indie festival poster template, editable text & design
Empire hook & ladder company, no. 1. Instituted February 6th 1851 / on stone by J. Queen ; P.S. Duval & Co's Steam lith.…
Bike club poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Diploma awarded by the People's Agricultural Society of West Jersey / P.S. Duval & Son's Lith. Pa. ; J. Queen del., P.S.…
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
Mower U.S.A. General Hostital [sic], Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia / [J. Queen, del. ; P.S. Duval & Son, lith.], P.S. Duval &…
Horse riding poster template
The natural bridge, Rockbridge County, Va. from a sketch by Maj. Ths. H. Williamson, instructor of drawing, in the Va.…
Horse riding poster template
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
Show jumping poster template
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
Show jumping poster template
Buildings of the Great Central Fair, in aid of the U.S. Sanitary Commission, Logan Square, Philadelphia, June 1864 / drawn…
