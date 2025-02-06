rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
"Mother's bread" pure as mother made it. Made by J.A. Dahn & Son, 15, 17, 19, North Oxford St., Brooklyn, Gray Lith. Co.…
Save
Edit Image
kitchen artvintage kitchenkitchen postervintage breadbakingvintage bakingoxfordkitchen illustration
Bread baking guide poster template, editable text and design
Bread baking guide poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688455/bread-baking-guide-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"Hear me son"
"Hear me son"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688269/hear-sonFree Image from public domain license
Bread baking guide poster template, editable text and design
Bread baking guide poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587324/bread-baking-guide-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"Good luck"
"Good luck"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690786/good-luckFree Image from public domain license
Bread baking guide poster template, editable text and design
Bread baking guide poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719360/bread-baking-guide-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
["In June" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a mother holding an infant beneath…
["In June" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a mother holding an infant beneath…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690739/image-vintage-mother-prang-co-posterFree Image from public domain license
Bakery shop poster template, editable text and design
Bakery shop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11996242/bakery-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
["In May" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a young child picking flowers in a…
["In May" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a young child picking flowers in a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690748/image-prang-co-mother-baby-girl-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Bakery shop poster template, editable text and design
Bakery shop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036237/bakery-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A wintry day, Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
A wintry day, Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688088/wintry-day-gray-lith-co-lithographerFree Image from public domain license
Homemade pastries poster template, editable text and design
Homemade pastries poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12089839/homemade-pastries-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
["In August" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a young woman, sitting in a…
["In August" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a young woman, sitting in a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688394/image-mother-and-child-hammock-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain license
Bread baking guide poster template, editable text and design
Bread baking guide poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907147/bread-baking-guide-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Two women in automobile, with two men standing alongside, another automobile across river, biplane above, and ruins of…
[Two women in automobile, with two men standing alongside, another automobile across river, biplane above, and ruins of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689199/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage white bread background
Editable vintage white bread background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495824/editable-vintage-white-bread-backgroundView license
A winter morn by George Stinson & Co., publisher
A winter morn by George Stinson & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690771/winter-morn-george-stinson-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Homemade bakery poster template, editable text and design
Homemade bakery poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543202/homemade-bakery-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The flowers in her hair / J.G. Brown ; Collier lith., L. Prang & Co., publisher
The flowers in her hair / J.G. Brown ; Collier lith., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691138/the-flowers-her-hair-jg-brown-collier-lith-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage black bread background
Editable vintage black bread background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495878/editable-vintage-black-bread-backgroundView license
Doves / by A. Miessner., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Doves / by A. Miessner., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690754/doves-miessner-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Baking show poster template, editable text and design
Baking show poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597379/baking-show-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A winter morn. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
A winter morn. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16234605/image-art-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Vintage bread illustration editable background
Vintage bread illustration editable background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11541138/vintage-bread-illustration-editable-backgroundView license
Winter / JMazzanovich ; by J. Mazzanovich., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Winter / JMazzanovich ; by J. Mazzanovich., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690686/winter-jmazzanovich-mazzanovich-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Bakery & pastry poster template, editable text and design
Bakery & pastry poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719352/bakery-pastry-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A circa 1884 poster for William Shakespeare's Hamlet, starring Thos. W. Keene.
A circa 1884 poster for William Shakespeare's Hamlet, starring Thos. W. Keene.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8324971/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Sourdough masterclass poster template, editable text and design
Sourdough masterclass poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907077/sourdough-masterclass-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Study. Girl carrying dish of berries / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Study. Girl carrying dish of berries / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689558/image-prang-co-vintage-poster-berriesFree Image from public domain license
Homemade pastries poster template, editable text and design
Homemade pastries poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788387/homemade-pastries-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Study. Girl seated on a mossy bank / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Study. Girl seated on a mossy bank / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688508/image-prang-humphrey-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Vintage bread editable background
Vintage bread editable background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11541348/vintage-bread-editable-backgroundView license
Mortimer M. Theise presents Bonita
Mortimer M. Theise presents Bonita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649933/mortimer-theise-presents-bonitaFree Image from public domain license
Baking school poster template
Baking school poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836705/baking-school-poster-templateView license
Solar tip shoes. Made only by John Mundell & Co. Phila.
Solar tip shoes. Made only by John Mundell & Co. Phila.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688761/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Bread illustration editable background
Bread illustration editable background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543048/bread-illustration-editable-backgroundView license
[Interior scene with children having tea and being served bread, a woman is standing in the doorway to the room where the…
[Interior scene with children having tea and being served bread, a woman is standing in the doorway to the room where the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689930/image-tea-party-illustration-vintage-partiesFree Image from public domain license
Now open poster template, editable text & design
Now open poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111629/now-open-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
[Hypnotist and blindfolded woman with angels on stage]
[Hypnotist and blindfolded woman with angels on stage]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691077/image-art-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
Sourdough masterclass poster template
Sourdough masterclass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836532/sourdough-masterclass-poster-templateView license
"Good morning" compliments of Ferd. Neumer 153-157 West 20th St. New York Telephone Chelsea 592
"Good morning" compliments of Ferd. Neumer 153-157 West 20th St. New York Telephone Chelsea 592
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688759/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license