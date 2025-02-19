Edit ImageCrop26SaveSaveEdit Imageschool chartvintage postermarcius willsonvintage chart illustrationpublic domain art posterseducational chart vintage illustrationsfamilyinstruction manualSchool and family charts, accompanied by a manual of object lessons and elementary instruction, by Marcius Willson and N.A. Calkins. No. IV. Reading: third lessons, New York : [publisher not transcribed], 1890.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 852 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7148 x 10064 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 7148 x 10064 px | 300 dpi 