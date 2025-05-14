Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagemontrealcanadaice castlecastlevintage winterwintercarnival antiquepublic domain art carnivalIce castle, Montreal; winter carnival, 1887 / J.T. Henderson, publisher, Montreal ; Canada Bank Note Co. Lim., lith.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 938 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8569 x 6696 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCarnival, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18125174/carnival-editable-poster-templateView licenseWinter carnival 1887 - St. Paul ice palace (194 ft. wide) - (217 ft. long) / H. Brosius ; lith. by The H.M Smyth Print Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690799/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseWorld War I poster. "Waste not, want not. Prepare for winter. Save perishable foods by preserving now."https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975939/image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCarnival party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11689404/carnival-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Mount Royal Cross at night, Montreal, Que. = La Croix du Mont-Royal vue de nuit, Montréal, Qué.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908677/image-texture-paper-artsFree Image from public domain licenseCarnival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11651350/carnival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLa Ronde, Montréal Expo Expo 67, Montréal, Québec by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6305412/image-blue-sky-footballFree Image from public domain licenseDance quotes editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22157753/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView licenseMontreal Market. Great Ice Shove 1863. Ice 50 feet High on the Bank by Alexander Hendersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14313347/image-person-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro paper label design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15848819/editable-retro-paper-label-design-element-setView licenseOld Boston. Beacon Hill from Derne St. / from a drawing made on the spot by J.R. Smith ; J.H. Bufford's Lith. 313 Washington…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689879/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCarnival party social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967339/carnival-party-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseSunday afternoon on the West Point Road / Eglau., A. & C. Kaufmann.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690694/sunday-afternoon-the-west-point-road-eglau-kaufmannFree Image from public domain licenseCarnival party blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967338/carnival-party-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGift for the grangers / J. Hale Powers & Co. Fraternity & Fine Art Publishers, Cin'ti. ; Strobridge & Co. Lith. Cincinnati…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690636/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBeach carnival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12094699/beach-carnival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChronological chart of American history--Dedicated to the people of the United States by the publisher / Neuman &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691141/image-art-vintage-treesFree Image from public domain licenseCarnival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761148/carnival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJamaica Pond, West Roxbury, Mass. / lithog. & published by J.H. Bufford, Boston.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691362/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCarnival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12094337/carnival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCastle Landeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690520/castle-landeckFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15535221/editable-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseThe fall of the Pekin castle, the hostile army being beaten away from the imperial castle by the allied armies. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636826/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseMontreal, le Palais de Glacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14322599/montreal-palais-glaceFree Image from public domain licenseWinter magic, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519568/winter-magic-editable-instagram-post-templateView license[Abraham Lincoln, bust portrait, with beard], Strobridge & Co. Lith., printerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687899/abraham-lincoln-bust-portrait-with-beard-strobridge-co-lith-printerFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licensePocahontas saving the life of Capt. John Smith / New England Chromo. Lith. Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691074/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt & mental health editable poster template, original art illustration from Hannah Borger Overbeck.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22611927/image-flower-leaf-van-goghView licenseA wintry day, Gray Lith. Co., lithographerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688088/wintry-day-gray-lith-co-lithographerFree Image from public domain licenseCreated by nature poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356707/created-nature-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseSanssoucihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691337/sanssouciFree Image from public domain licenseWinter festival Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259913/winter-festival-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license[Size comparison of ocean liner "Kaiser Wilhelm der Grosse" to Trinity Church, the St. Paul Building in New York, the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687940/image-antique-prints-ocean-liner-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseWinter festival Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259911/winter-festival-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license[Two women in automobile, with two men standing alongside, another automobile across river, biplane above, and ruins of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689199/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor brown snowflake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15911552/editable-watercolor-brown-snowflake-design-element-setView licenseWilhelmschonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691187/wilhelmschoneFree Image from public domain license