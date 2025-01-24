Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagedanieldaniel lionanswerposterlion kingpublic domain lionkingantique prisonDaniel's answer to the kingView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 892 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8677 x 6451 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 8677 x 6451 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPlan your visit poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819808/plan-your-visit-poster-templateView licenseTwelve Temptations - Daniel in the Lions' Den, c1877.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688797/twelve-temptations-daniel-the-lions-den-c1877Free Image from public domain licenseZoo opening poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819903/zoo-opening-poster-templateView licenseJoseph faithful in prisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691271/joseph-faithful-prisonFree Image from public domain licenseArt is therapy editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22157779/image-lion-jungle-flowerView licenseLife at Joliet prisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689684/life-joliet-prisonFree Image from public domain licenseBank loan poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7542007/bank-loan-poster-template-editable-designView licenseView of Dartmoor Prison / from a drawing taken on the spot by J.I. Taylor, one of the prisoners.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690727/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian history workshop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737578/egyptian-history-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBird's-eye view of Andersonville Prison from the south-easthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690401/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDelivery now available poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11210206/delivery-now-available-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseElevation of the New York state prisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689840/elevation-the-new-york-state-prisonFree Image from public domain licenseMoney management poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549295/money-management-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseJoseph faithful in prisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691251/joseph-faithful-prisonFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional farming poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560034/traditional-farming-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePlan of the New York state prison at Mount Pleasanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690729/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFeminine hormones poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724811/feminine-hormones-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Roman execution scene with prisoner talking to guard and crowd watching from below]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690814/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePersonal finance poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549314/personal-finance-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Taje Mahel, Agra. No. I / drawn & engraved by Thomas and William Daniell., London : Published by Thomas Daniell, 1801…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687761/image-agra-thomas-daniel-daniellFree Image from public domain licenseMedical clinic poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12494654/medical-clinic-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Prisons: A Perspective of Roman Arches, with Two Lions Carved in Relief on Stone Slabs in the Foreground by Giovanni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678538/image-lions-dog-animalFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13266771/customer-service-poster-templateView licenseMessengers of love, Matth. 25, 35, 36https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688654/messengers-love-matth-25-35Free Image from public domain licenseTeen support poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713453/teen-support-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe last moments of John Brown (leaving the jail on the morning of his execution) / Hovenden N.A. 1885, painter & etcher.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686698/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWorkshop poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135443/workshop-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe golden lionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690714/the-golden-lionFree Image from public domain licenseCall center training poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933779/call-center-training-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSea lionshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688918/sea-lionsFree Image from public domain licenseMedical clinic poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12104237/medical-clinic-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe sea lion, c1874.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689047/the-sea-lion-c1874Free Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059565/editable-vintage-animal-home-decor-sculpture-set-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYe tiles for 1882https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690553/tiles-for-1882Free Image from public domain licenseCustomer service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563211/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe first synagogue of Alexanderie in Egypthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691269/the-first-synagogue-alexanderie-egyptFree Image from public domain licenseUnlimited calls poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713444/unlimited-calls-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseScenes in the arena (performer lion taming), c1873.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688997/scenes-the-arena-performer-lion-taming-c1873Free Image from public domain licenseBusiness consultant poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931096/business-consultant-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVictor Emanuel III and familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689154/victor-emanuel-iii-and-familyFree Image from public domain license