Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage posterposterartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationballOpening game. The Boston Base Ball Club, season 1889View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 951 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8523 x 6758 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licensePhiladelphia clubs at home Base-ball schedule - the National & American League clubs at home / / press of the Jarden Litho.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689565/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDance school poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718765/png-ballroom-dance-black-and-white-blank-spaceView licenseThe Boston base ball club / G. H. Hastings, 1888.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689695/the-boston-base-ball-club-hastings-1888Free Image from public domain licenseMusic festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12595808/music-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Full sheet base ball poster no. 281], Calvert Lithographing Co. (Detroit, Mich.), copyright claimanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687910/image-baseball-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license70s party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551570/70s-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA baseball match / Hy. Sandham, Boston 1894.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688845/baseball-match-hy-sandham-boston-1894Free Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe great national game - last match of the season to be decided Nov. 11th 1884 / Macbrair & Sons Lith. Cin'ti, O.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689537/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLeo Gestel art poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985440/leo-gestel-art-poster-templateView licenseOur baseball heroes - captains of the twelve clubs in the National Leaguehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689876/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBoston Philharmonic Clubhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689787/boston-philharmonic-clubFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseWashington Senators' Bucky Harris sliding, as he successfully steals third base in the 7th inning of a baseball game against…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7006414/photo-image-baseball-people-sportsFree Image from public domain licenseNew year 2024 poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500530/new-year-2024-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"Iron Man" McGinnity N.Y. National League Baseball Teamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691254/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew year party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500517/new-year-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe American national game of base ball. Grand match for the championship at the Elysian Fields, Hoboken, N.J. / lith. of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690395/image-baseball-vintage-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseParty night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731325/party-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBench show, Apr. 1, 2, 3, [and] 4, New England kennel club, Mechanic's hall, Huntington Ave, Bostonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687788/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11720285/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNorddeutscher Lloyd S.S. Company / engraved by John A. Lowell & Co., Boston, U.S.A. Copyright 1889.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689694/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDance party poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11270187/dance-party-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBoston National League Team, South End Groundshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906128/photo-image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseUmpire runs toward base to make the call on ball player sliding into second base during baseball gamehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7005955/photo-image-baseball-people-sportsFree Image from public domain licenseSport camp poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428480/sport-camp-poster-templateView licenseTwo men down / C. G & S. Inc. Litho., N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688929/two-men-down-inc-litho-nyFree Image from public domain licenseSummer vacation, car carrying surf board editable collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9568429/summer-vacation-car-carrying-surf-board-editable-collageView licenseWashington fielder tags second base ahead of sliding base runner and turns to throw ball to first base to complete a double…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7006070/photo-image-baseball-sports-blackFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday promotion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443638/birthday-promotion-poster-templateView licenseThe tailors' review. Autumn & winter, 1889-90https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690173/the-tailors-review-autumn-winter-1889-90Free Image from public domain licenseNight club party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743898/night-club-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Princeton University woman baseball player] / Louise Clarke.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688864/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFInd happiness small things editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22644764/find-happiness-small-things-editable-designView licenseAmerican fashions, fall and winter, August 1889-90https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690189/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew year sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543591/new-year-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWinter Sunday in olden times / F. Gleason, Boston., c1875.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690574/winter-sunday-olden-times-gleason-boston-c1875Free Image from public domain license