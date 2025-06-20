Edit ImageCrop17SaveSaveEdit Imageyalevintage posterpublic domain postersartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustration[Woman holding Yale flag standing in front of giant Y]View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1188 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7065 x 6996 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBeauty essentials poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721581/beauty-essentials-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseYale girlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688283/yale-girlFree Image from public domain licenseAdopt don't shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956937/adopt-dont-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Woman sitting on giant H]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688249/woman-sitting-giantFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license[Woman waving a Princeton flag sitting on a giant P]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687990/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDog shelter poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956272/dog-shelter-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Man and woman sitting on giant football with a Yale flag]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689698/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePainting workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510812/painting-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUnder two flags but loyalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689157/under-two-flags-but-loyalFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty essentials Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509021/beauty-essentials-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license[Woman in pink dress holding folded paper]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689860/woman-pink-dress-holding-folded-paperFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty essentials Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721592/beauty-essentials-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license[Columbia standing on the earth, holding an American flag and trademark sign]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689200/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty essentials blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721587/beauty-essentials-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseYale girl (1908). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314225/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseZuleik, "The bride of Abeydos"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690570/zuleik-the-bride-abeydosFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license[Woman in turban looking upward]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689869/woman-turban-looking-upwardFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseAutomobilityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688373/automobilityFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license"Kate"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687988/kateFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseBrunette beautyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689152/brunette-beautyFree Image from public domain licenseInto the wild poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12856787/into-the-wild-poster-templateView license"American beauties"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688489/american-beautiesFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseVirtuehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689563/virtueFree Image from public domain licenseOver the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView licenseElisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689306/eliseFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseNew York fashions. Spring & summerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690413/new-york-fashions-spring-summerFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseExcelsior fashions, fall and winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689383/excelsior-fashions-fall-and-winterFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseAmerican fashions, fall & winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690925/american-fashions-fall-winterFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView license[Woman with dog and two men watched by man with horse in foreround]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689583/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license