Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imagegoose girlgeesegoose vintage antiquevintage posterpublic domain postersgeese illustrationvintage goose artantique[Girl with geese and gosslings with mountains in the background]View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 980 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7097 x 8692 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 7097 x 8692 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage Christmas illustration design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16184145/vintage-christmas-illustration-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseBather and Geese (1895) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3491585/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseFind your zen Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9935253/find-your-zen-instagram-post-templateView licenseAnd the ducks said, "quack!", [United States] : [publisher not transcribed], 1911.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688204/image-duck-illustration-vintage-fences-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551258/thanksgiving-party-poster-templateView licenseFarm industries no. 31https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688107/farm-industries-noFree Image from public domain licenseTravel to countryside Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12009064/travel-countryside-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFull sheet poultry hanger. No. 23https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688219/full-sheet-poultry-hanger-noFree Image from public domain licenseCity park Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000385/city-park-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe diary of a goose girl by Kate Douglas Wigginhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908501/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseGoose bird, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381554/goose-bird-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseMother Goose's jubilee, a series of matineeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906037/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving party poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11244145/thanksgiving-party-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseA Merry Christmas (1880) by Thomas Nast. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1232900/vintage-christmas-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseTurkey recipe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12569118/turkey-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Goose Girl, February 19, 1898 by otto scholdererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938394/the-goose-girl-february-19-1898-otto-scholdererFree Image from public domain licenseCountryside trip Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12009066/countryside-trip-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJapanese woman in kimono (1710s) vintage painting by Kaigetsudō Doshu. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642510/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal collage element, editable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22335573/image-background-transparent-pngView licenseGoose Girl (Gardeuse d'oies) (1888) by Camille Pissarrohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10050525/goose-girl-gardeuse-doies-1888-camille-pissarroFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving dinner invitation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793147/thanksgiving-dinner-invitation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDescending Geese at Katata (From the series Elegant Women and the Eight Views of Lake Biwa) by Kikukawa Eizanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666830/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving dinner party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460172/thanksgiving-dinner-party-poster-templateView licenseWhimsical vintage woman goose interactionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12553335/leonoraFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn sale poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828499/autumn-sale-poster-templateView licenseThe Queen of Hearts, from a 1901 edition of Mother Goose, New York: McClure, Phillips, 1901.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667086/image-hearts-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePrivate jet poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597131/private-jet-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLandscape by Narihidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9593010/landscape-narihideFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Thanksgiving poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497986/happy-thanksgiving-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNot an ostrich - but the oddly plumed Floradora Goose displayed at the poultry show. A rare goose, decorated with fluffy un…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6294391/photo-image-people-feathers-blackFree Image from public domain licenseEditable abstract minimal landscape element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15142578/editable-abstract-minimal-landscape-element-setView licenseGardeuse d'oies nue (Nude Goose Girl) (c. 1897) by Camille Pissarrohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10052724/gardeuse-doies-nue-nude-goose-girl-c-1897-camille-pissarroFree Image from public domain licenseEditable abstract minimal landscape element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15142107/editable-abstract-minimal-landscape-element-setView licenseGood morning, 1889.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689244/good-morning-1889Free Image from public domain licenseHand serving turkey chicken background, food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976224/hand-serving-turkey-chicken-background-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseBallet girlshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687927/ballet-girlsFree Image from public domain licenseGoose bird, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381558/goose-bird-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseOut for a ridehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689179/out-for-rideFree Image from public domain licenseGrow your career poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703510/grow-your-career-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePreparing for the ballhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689758/preparing-for-the-ballFree Image from public domain license