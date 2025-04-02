Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagezimbabwepublic domain lionantique etchingvintage posterpublic domain etchingantiqueartcc0Dawn on the MatopposView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 873 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 10983 x 7986 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt is therapy editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22157779/image-lion-jungle-flowerView licenseTomb of General Ulysses S. Grant, Riverside Drive, New York City / Grant Wright, 1897.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691305/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian history workshop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737578/egyptian-history-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[The lion queen], Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686817/the-lion-queen-gibson-co-cincinnati-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseWinter scene in Philadelphia, Philada. : Longacre & Co. Lith. 30 & 32 S. 7. St. Philada., [between 1870 and 1880]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688734/image-scene-philadelphia-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526450/spring-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe jeweler's card, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690068/the-jewelers-card-gibson-co-cincinnati-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059565/editable-vintage-animal-home-decor-sculpture-set-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSir Robert Chambershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9140511/sir-robert-chambersFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty logo poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14801390/beauty-logo-poster-template-editable-designView licenseThere's Life in the Old Dog Yethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9176111/theres-life-the-old-dog-yetFree Image from public domain licenseCarnival party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11689404/carnival-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Cat caught by the claw of a lobster while trying to steal a fish lying on a table]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690875/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseSir Joshua Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9154451/sir-joshua-reynoldsFree Image from public domain licenseTropical paradise poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526567/tropical-paradise-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJoseph Wilton, Esq.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9138557/joseph-wilton-esqFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license[Le petit déjeuner]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690878/le-petit-dejeunerFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood buffet poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14749074/seafood-buffet-poster-templateView license[Cutting wood in winter] / [W?] Harring, chr., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689484/cutting-wood-winter-w-harring-chr-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11675492/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license["In January" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing two young children standing in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689555/image-winte-vintage-illustration-public-domain-winter-prang-coFree Image from public domain licenseForest frame poster template, editable animal art design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826207/forest-frame-poster-template-editable-animal-art-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAnother Peep into the Play-Ground – "You're none of my child"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034295/another-peep-into-the-play-ground-youre-none-childFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSt. Louis Cemetery, New Orleans by Arnold Genthehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6766129/st-louis-cemetery-new-orleans-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain licenseLion under the stars poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611713/lion-under-the-stars-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseSkating / Hy Sandham ; aquarelle print , L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689186/skating-sandham-aquarelle-print-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseRetro lion poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723643/png-animal-art-antiqueView licenseKid's playground / A. Bruith 66 ; W. Harring, chro. ; after Bruith., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690736/image-prang-vintage-livestock-harringFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWall tombs of the old St. Louis Cemetery, New Orleans by Arnold Genthehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6768562/wall-tombs-the-old-st-louis-cemetery-new-orleans-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLion tamer, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688913/lion-tamer-gibson-co-cincinnati-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseArt expo poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829778/art-expo-poster-templateView license[La Crosse, Wisc. 1873]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690203/la-crosse-wisc-1873Free Image from public domain licenseGoddess podcast poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11675495/goddess-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseTobogganing / Hy Sandham ; aquarelle print, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689090/tobogganing-sandham-aquarelle-print-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license